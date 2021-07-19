Minneapolis may consider watering restrictions as drought conditions continue

No end in sight for the drought. KARE’s Charmaine Nero reports: “Megan O’Mera owns a home in south Minneapolis. When it comes to maintaining her yard, she says, ‘it’s a work in progress.’ … ‘Everything is just brown,’ said O’Mera. ‘We try to be careful, but I will say we just put in sod this summer, so we have been watering the backyard.’ … But that may soon change. The City of Minneapolis announced possible water restrictions as drought conditions continue. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Drought Action Plan, the city is currently under a drought watch.”

It’s a date. The AP’s Rob Gillies reports: “Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. … Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada. … Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the U.S. has not yet announced similar plans to lift restrictions for Canadians trying to enter via the land border for discretionary travel. Canadians are able to fly into the United States with a negative COVID-19 test.”

The situation in Uptown. The Star Tribune’s Maya Miller and Nick Williams report: “Residents and business owners rattled by a wave of vandalism, stunt driving and gunfire in Uptown Minneapolis hope they can begin reclaiming a sense of peace now that crews have cleared a makeshift memorial garden that some saw as a magnet for criminal activity. … The unrest in one of the metro area’s most popular dining and shopping corridors began after federal authorities shot and killed Winston Smith, a Black man, in a parking ramp last month during an arrest on a weapons violation. … The protests intensified after a drunk, unlicensed motorist plowed into cars blocking an Uptown street, killing protester Deona M. Knajdek, 31. … Activists created a memorial garden honoring Smith and Knajdek near the parking ramp where the shooting occurred. But owners of the property cleared the garden last week, citing continued violent acts, dumpster fires and makeshift street barriers blocking access to Uptown residents and businesses.”

Invasive species alert. WCCO reports: “The invasive algae starry stonewort has been confirmed in northern Minnesota’s Leech Lake. … The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a company removing plants near Anderson’s Cove Resort in Steamboat Bay reported seeing the plant around the marina and under boats. A specialist later confirmed that what they found was the invasive species.”