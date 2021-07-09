Minneapolis Park Board revives plan to reduce Hiawatha golf course to nine holes

In the Star Tribune, Susan Du reports, “The Minneapolis Park Board will again try to pass a plan to revamp the 18-hole Hiawatha Golf Course into a nine-hole course. The transformation would ostensibly reduce the need for the board to pump enormous amounts of groundwater from the constantly flooding grounds, but it would also fundamentally change a historically significant facility where Black golfers have played for generations. Park commissioners tried but failed to pass the $43 million staff-recommended proposal in April, after six years of planning and an emotional public engagement process.”

For MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports, “On a sweltering day in mid-June, Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson arrived at the spot where Enbridges’s Line 3 oil pipeline is expected to cross underneath the Mississippi River, not far from its headwaters. About a hundred opponents of Line 3 — who call themselves water protectors — had been camped along the pipeline’s path for a week, holding prayer ceremonies by the river. Halverson told the water protectors that they needed to leave that day. Enbridge had given notice that the campers were trespassing, and asked the sheriff to evict them. But he gave them the day to pack up, and shook hands with tribal leaders. By 5 p.m., the camp was completely dismantled, and most people were gone. A handful stayed behind to receive citations they could challenge in court. One person asked to be taken to jail. It was a remarkably peaceful end to what could have been a volatile situation. Halverson said it was an emotional moment.”

Says Shaymus McLaughlin for BringMeTheNews, “A slate of upcoming shows by the disgraced comedian Louis C.K. at Acme Comedy Company sold out within hours of the announcement. The renowned Minneapolis comedy club revealed the upcoming gigs in an email to subscribers Thursday morning. C.K. will perform five shows over three nights … This will be the second run of shows at Acme Comedy Company for C.K. since he admitted to masturbating in front of women without their permission, after some of the victims went public with their stories. The comedian did eight shows at Acme in May of 2019.”

For The Business Journal, Iain Carlos writes, “A nonprofit wants to bring a food-business incubator to Minneapolis’s Northside — and it may have recently made a significant step toward that goal. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Democrat from Minnesota’s 5th district, announced during a July 2 press conference that she advanced a proposal for $1 million in federal funding to go to the development of Northside Economic Opportunity Network’s planned Food Entrepreneurship Incubation Center.”

This from KMSP-TV: “Thursday got off to a chilly start with many areas of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin seeing early morning temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s. Hibbing set a new record low of 34 degrees for July 8. Ashland, Wisconsin tied their record with a low of 36 degrees. The coldest spot was Brimson, a township in St. Louis County, which recorded an early morning temperature of 30 degrees.”

At MPR, Dan Gunderson says, “Drought has worried growers in parts of Minnesota, but a drought can be a good thing for wild rice. Growing in more than 2,000 Minnesota lakes and rivers, wild rice is showing stress from dry conditions. But for now, observers say the outlook is positive. ‘It is a little bit counterintuitive perhaps, with this being an aquatic plant, but I think in most cases, years that have slightly below average precipitation tend to produce the greatest rice abundance,’ said Peter David, a wildlife biologist with the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, a resource manager for eleven Ojibwe tribes in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.”

Another story at MPR, from Michaeleen Doucleff says, “After months of data collection, scientists agree: The delta variant is the most contagious version of the coronavirus worldwide. It spreads about 225 percent faster than the original version of the virus, and it’s currently dominating the outbreak in the United States. A new study, published online Wednesday, sheds light on why. It finds that the variant grows more rapidly inside people’s respiratory tracts and to much higher levels, researchers at the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention report.”