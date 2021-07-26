Minnesota adopts Clean Cars rules

Cleaner cars … eventually. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports: “Minnesota has become the latest state to adopt California’s stricter standards for tailpipe emissions and a mandate for automakers to get more zero-emission vehicles onto sales lot. … Since the rules don’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2024, for 2025 models, Minnesotans will not likely see an immediate burst of new electric vehicle options at dealerships, but change will come.”

So this happened. WCCO reports: “A motorist drove on the lawn of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul and waved a Trump flag during a press conference for embattled lawmaker Rep. John Thompson. … According to WCCO’s Esme Murphy, a woman in an SUV drove on the lawn late Monday morning, interrupting a pro-Thompson news conference. Then, police and supporters of Thompson surrounded the vehicle in a ‘tense confrontation.’”

A Californian on moving to Duluth. At CNN, Jamie Beck Alexander reports: “Climate migration risks deepening class divides, disrupting local culture and furthering a history of colonialism. When my family relocated to Duluth, Minnesota, the most valuable advice we received came from Karen Diver, the former tribal leader of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa – the original caretakers of the place we now call home. ‘Don’t let your climate solution result in our spiritual and cultural genocide.’ Learn about the history of the land you’ll call home. Stand for the rights of indigenous people. Support public programs and community groups. Tread lightly. ”

Starting soon in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Daily’s Emalyn Muzzy reports: “At the beginning of July, Minneapolis authorized $6 million for Canopy Mental Health & Consulting, a majority Black-owned business, to service the 24/7 mobile behavioral health crisis response teams for the next two years. The mobile behavioral crisis response will be an addition to 911 calls.”

