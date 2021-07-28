Minnesota health officials recommend schools follow CDC mask guidelines

Mask up. KARE’s Val Lick reports: “A day after the CDC reversed its course on indoor masking, Minnesota health officials said Minnesota teachers, students and visitors should mask up in schools this fall — even if they’re vaccinated. These recommendations are no longer mandated, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) officials said in a Wednesday press release. Rather, the guidance is meant to ‘support local school boards and school leaders as they make decisions for the upcoming school year.’”

The good fight. KMSP’s Babs Santos reports: “Well-known Minneapolis peace activist K.G. Wilson plans to leave the city after nearly two decades combating crime on its streets — all in a year when gun violence only continues to rise. Tuesday marked the city’s 50th homicide, and just months ago, a shooter claimed the life of Wilson’s own 6-year-old granddaughter. ‘I’m done. I’m through, and today right here I’m announcing my retirement,’ Wilson told FOX 9. ‘I am done as an active peace activist in Minneapolis; this is my end right here so today I say goodbye to Minneapolis.’”

Air inequality. Sahan Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “The impacts of pollution from wildfires, transportation, and energy production are all socially patterned, according to Sheryl Magzamen, an epidemiologist who studies asthma and air pollution at Colorado State University. People with low incomes, communities of color, and recent immigrants often live closer to polluting industries, railways, highways, and the like. ‘BIPOC communities are disproportionately exposed to all types of ambient air pollution,’ she said.”

Homegrown terror. KARE’s John Croman reports: “Phil and Andrea Robinson have lived in Cold Spring for five years, but only recently installed Ring security cameras to help track a stranger who seemed to be stalking them. That man is now in custody in the Stearns County Jail, accused of sending an unoccupied SUV hurtling toward their house from a nearby intersection. The Stearns County Attorney’s Office charged Benton Beyer, a 32-year-old Richmond man, with felony-level criminal damage to property and felony-level stalking in connection with the attack. … The Robinsons already had a pre-existing order for protection against Beyer, so prosecutors also tacked on a gross misdemeanor charge of violating that order by engaging in harassment.”

Sad ending. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “The search for an SUV stolen in St. Paul with a family dog inside is over after the pet was found dead in the abandoned vehicle. The Subaru Outback was stolen at 4:45 p.m. Saturday while parked outside a restaurant near Payne and Sims avenues. Inside was GoGo, a German shepherd-husky mix.”

In other news…

