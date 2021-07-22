Minnesota reports 340 new COVID-19 cases in one day

New wave? The Star Tribune’s Glenn Howatt reports: “Minnesota health officials announced 340 new COVID-19 infections as the testing positivity rate increased to 2%, more signs that the pandemic is spreading more widely again in the state. … The highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in Minnesota, accounting for 75% of new infections. … With 47% of state residents not fully vaccinated, public health officials are concerned that the variant could fuel another surge in cases.”

Very cool multimedia presentation about a Minnesota Olympian. The New York Times’s Bedel Saget, Larry Buchanan, Paula Ceballos Delgado, Or Fleisher, Mika Gröndahl, Yuliya Parshina-Kottas, Karthik Patanjali, Emily Rhyne, Joe Ward, Umi Syam Jeremy White, Jonah M. Kessel and Aaron Byrd report: “Sunisa Lee was peaking at just the right time for the 2020 Olympics. She won silver and bronze medals at the 2019 gymnastics world championships and helped the United States team take home gold. Then the Tokyo Games were put on hold and Lee, 18, was — for the first time ever — forced to take an extended break from the gym. She spent much of 2020 like many of us, locked inside and mourning the loss of loved ones. When she returned to training in June last year, she injured her ankle and was out for three more months. … In Tokyo, Lee has a shot at an all-around medal and her skills will go a long way toward securing a team gold for the United States for a third straight Olympics. On the uneven bars, where Lee performs one of the hardest routines, she has few equals. In the floor exercise, she not only tumbles well but also turns and leaps with grace. And on the balance beam, she consistently and flawlessly executes difficult moves that other gymnasts avoid. To understand what makes Lee one of the best gymnasts in the world, we spent time with her at Midwest Gymnastics in Minnesota, where she trains, as she prepared for her Olympic debut.”

Cancel (agri)culture. The Duluth News Tribune’s Andee Erickson reports: “A challenging growing season, the worker shortage and decreased downtown traffic has caused Duluth’s Greater Downtown Council to cancel its farmers market for the season. … The Downtown Farmers Market in Duluth was originally scheduled for every Tuesday at Fountain Plaza on the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street. The Greater Downtown Council said in a news release that it expects the market to return next year.”

Downtown revamp. The Star Tribune’s Dee Depass reports: “After eight months of construction and a $5 million makeover, IDS Center is rolling out a jazzy new welcome mat for returning office workers. … The building’s expansive Crystal Court urban park in the heart of downtown Minneapolis has undergone its first renovations in 23 years, with upgrades many hope will herald signs of vibrancy in an area badly hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest.”

In other news…

Hot shots: “Hennepin County continues to sweeten coronavirus vaccine deal” [KARE]

Start planning: “Hunting seasons set for Minnesota, Wisconsin” [Duluth News Tribune]

It’s only rock ’n’ roll: “Rolling Stones’ rescheduled U.S. Bank Stadium date set for Oct. 24” [Star Tribune]