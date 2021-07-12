North Minneapolis leaders plea for end to gun violence after shooting of 3-year-old

WCCO-TV’s Marielle Mohs reports: “North Minneapolis community and church leaders gathered Sunday afternoon along Emerson and 33rd avenues — just one block from where a 3-year-old child was shot playing outside Friday night — to demand and beg for the gun violence to end. The child is hospitalized in serious condition, but is expected to survive. However, that 3 year old adds to a list of four other kids, under the age of 10, who have been shot in the area by stray gunfire in the last two months. Two of them have died.”

For MPR, Brian Bakst writes: “Minnesota’s independent legislative auditor has no plans to satisfy a request by lawmakers to carry out a comprehensive study of the state’s COVID-19 response. Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles said the scope of the request — included in the new state budget — combined with other projects his office is undertaking make it difficult to do the extensive review. ‘I don’t think we really have the capacity to do that. It would be large to say the least,’ Nobles said in an interview. … Under the bill, testing, vaccination, public outreach, contracting and predictive modeling are all areas that lawmakers who made the request want under the microscope.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Erin Adler writes: “Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said Sunday he is ‘disappointed’ by the actions of Rep. John Thompson, who recently said St. Paul police racially profiled him during a traffic stop. ‘Nobody is above the law, including our elected officials,’ Martin said in a statement. ‘Representative John Thompson fell short of that standard, and I am disappointed by his recent actions.’ Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, was cited July 4 for driving while under suspension after police say he was pulled over for not having a front license plate. Days later in St. Paul, Thompson described the interaction as an example of being profiled by police because of his race.”

An MPR story says, “Authorities say the largest of several wildfires burning in or near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness didn’t grow from Saturday into Sunday — but it’s proving to be a very challenging fire to contain. The Delta Lake fire is burning south of Snowbank Lake about 19 miles east of Ely, and covers just over 60 acres. .… Bob Reif, a public information officer with the Minnesota Incident Command System, said Sunday that dropping water from the air is the only way to get it on the fire at this point.”

For the Star Tribune, Maya Miller writes: It’s unlikely that the names of the officers who fatally shot Winston Smith atop a Minneapolis parking ramp last month will ever be made public. Minnesota and federal laws call for concealment of the names of officers working undercover, and the legal hurdles against their release are high — especially since they were deputized as federal agents by the U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force. … Activists have demanded that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension release more information about the shooting, including the names of the officers.”

A FOX 9 story says, “First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Minnesota Friday, according to the White House. The White House said the First Lady will visit the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. Additional details regarding her visit have not been released.”

In the Star Tribune, Tim Harlow writes: “As four years of construction on Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis come to a close — the project between downtown Minneapolis and the Crosstown will be done Sept. 10 — the Minnesota Department of Transportation is prepping for the metro’s next major freeway upgrade: Interstate 494 through Eden Prairie, Bloomington and Richfield. The ‘I-494: Airport to Hwy. 169’ project got a big boost July 1 when the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded MnDOT a $60 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant to improve traffic flow on the freeway between Hwy. 169 and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.”

An AP story by Todd Richmond says, “A Wisconsin bishop has taken the unusual step of removing a priest from the ministry after he made a series of divisive remarks about politics and the pandemic. The Diocese of La Crosse said in a statement Friday that Bishop William Patrick Callahan has issued a decree immediately removing the Rev. James Altman as pastor of St. James the Less, a parish in the city of La Crosse on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of Minneapolis. The decree will remain in effect for an undetermined length of time, the statement said.”

Also from the AP: “South Dakota’s attorney general is attempting to access any psychiatric or psychological records of the man he struck and killed along a highway, alleging in court documents that the death may have been a suicide. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges related to his driving when he struck and killed Joe Boever the night of Sept. 12. Investigators say Ravnsborg was distracted and swerved out of his lane on Highway 14 near Highmore as Boever, 55, walked on the shoulder with a flashlight.”