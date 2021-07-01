NYT: Target’s pledge to Black communities shows limitations

Profits vs. people. The New York Times’ Michael Corkery reports: “Many national retailers have faced criticism in the past for failing to open in Black and poor communities, creating food deserts or a lack of access to quality goods. In Mondawmin [a predominantly Black neighborhood in Baltimore], Target invested in a struggling area, but the outcome was almost more disheartening: The company ultimately decided that, despite its social goals, the store was not financially successful enough to keep open. The closing is a sobering reminder of the realities of capitalism in a moment when corporations are making promises to support Black Americans, saying their commitment to racial equity is stronger than ever. This year, Target made a highly public pledge to help Black communities nationally in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in the retailer’s home city of Minneapolis, vowing to spend $2 billion with Black-owned vendors and other businesses.”

Dayton’s sale. Twin Cities Business’ Burl Gilyard reports: “New York-based Monarch Alternative Capital, which holds the $78 million mezzanine loan on The Dayton’s Project in downtown Minneapolis, has fired the latest salvo in the unfolding battle over the property. Monarch is promoting an Aug. 23 auction to sell off the equity interests of New York-based 601W Companies, which is the owner and redeveloper of The Dayton’s Project. Effectively that means that the 1.2-million-square-foot Dayton’s Project would be sold to a new owner.”

Vaccine booster. MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “On a scorching day in June, Miguel Garate wandered around the 4th Avenue Fest in Austin, telling anyone who will listen that county public health nurses were giving out free COVID-19 vaccines nearby. He said the case he makes to friends, family and neighbors who haven’t gotten a shot comes down to love. ‘I ask them, “You love me like I love you?” ’ he said. ‘Get the vaccine if it is true that you love me.’ Garate isn’t a local official — he’s not even a health care provider. He’s just one of those guys in this city of about 25,000 whom everyone seems to know.”

Sun down. WCCO reports: “Sun Country Airlines said Thursday that all flights are being delayed as a third-party system outage is being resolved. The Minneapolis-based discount carrier said that the outage is affecting all Sun Country flights as well as the flights of many other airlines across the world. The company says its workers are undertaking a manual process for takeoffs, causing significant delays. However, Sun Country said the system has been partially restored and teams are working to bring it back online.”

Door size matters? KMSP’s Karen Scullin reports: “A woman says she watched on surveillance camera as a man entered her home through her doggy door, but was baffled when prosecutors initially declined to take on the case. The woman says she called police after seeing the entry. Police found the man inside the home, called him out and arrested him for burglary. A few days later, however, the woman got a call that she never expected. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said it would not prosecute the suspect. ‘I was just scared,’ the woman said. ‘And the rationale I was given for why they wouldn’t prosecute was it’s not breaking and entering to go through a doggie door. He didn’t steal anything and no one was home.’”

In other news…

Moving … forward: “Glen Taylor’s sale of Timberwolves ownership stake to Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez can continue” [Star Tribune]

Fish out of water story: Invasive carp removal is a thing and the video is really cool [KARE]

Back in line: “Minnesota ends online driver’s license renewals” [Star Tribune]

Too late for some: “Minnesota lawmakers close ‘intoxication loophole’ in rape law” [Pioneer Press]

Big ones for little ones: “Rural Minnesota veterinarian gets $1.5 million in dispute over miniature pony herd” [Star Tribune]