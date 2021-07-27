Ramsey County Sheriff to head State Fair security

Are there gonna be Live on Patrol broadcasts? WCCO’s Marielle Mohs reports: “On Tuesday morning, the Ramsey County Board approved an official Minnesota State Fair security plan. The vote comes after the State Fair disbanded its independent police department earlier this year, saying they wanted to work with outside resources. … It’s called the most comprehensive security detail the State Fair has ever had, and it was approved in a unanimous board vote. Part of the plan includes metal detectors at entrances, for the first time. … The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency. Sheriff Bob Fletcher says this partnership makes the most sense since they have the largest number of resources and it will not impact patrolling the rest of Ramsey County.”

More legal fallout from last summer’s unrest. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to setting a Lake Street pawnshop ablaze during last year’s rioting after the death of George Floyd, but he is not admitting that his actions were responsible for the death of a man found inside the business. … Montez T. Lee Jr., 26, admitted in U.S. District Court in St. Paul last week to one count of arson in connection with the fire that engulfed the Max It Pawn Shop in the 2700 block of E. Lake Street on May 28, 2020, three days after Floyd died while in police custody at a south Minneapolis street corner.”

Speaking of Rochester… WCCO reports: “Mayo Clinic says it will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by mid-September, becoming one of the latest health systems to do so as delta variant cases rise around the country. … The Rochester-based medical system said the ‘vast majority’ of its employees are already vaccinated. But it said all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or complete an opt-out process by Sept. 17. ”

Related: “Mayo Clinic Remains Nation’s Top-Ranked Hospital” [WCCO]

Getting to the bottom of Lake Superior algal blooms. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “A couple weekends ago, Cody Sheik was at a friend’s wedding on Duluth’s Park Point, sipping champagne down on the Lake Superior beach, when he spotted something unusual in the normally crystal clear water. … ‘It was definitely a bloom,’ he recalled. ‘It’s indescribable. Chalk-green, when it should be nice and clear.’ … Sheik would know. He’s a microbiologist at the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Large Lakes Observatory who studies blue-green algae blooms. He snapped some pictures, but he didn’t have anything to take a sample. … Luckily, there are a lot of scientists who study lakes in Duluth. That same night, a mile down Park Point, Sheik said another limnologist was swimming in the lake.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Local publisher: “Daybreak Press gives Muslim students books that tell their stories” [Sahan Journal]

Cool graphics: “Why Suni Lee’s ultra-difficult Olympics bar routine is ‘as cool as it gets’” [Star Tribune]

Sad story for a St. Paul family: “JBLM officer killed in fall at Mount St. Helens ‘lived his life courageously,’ sister says” [Tacoma News Tribune]

This could throw some maple syrup in the works: “Strike by Canadian border officers could stall border opening” [Duluth News Tribune]

Useful: “Moorhead inventor creates lawn mower trimmer attachment” [Brainerd Dispatch]