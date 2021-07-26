Unsolved Minneapolis shootings bring renewed push for information

KSTP-TV’s Ben Henry reports: “There’s a renewed push for people to share information regarding a series of shootings involving children in Minneapolis. At a rally near a growing memorial at 36th and Penn avenues where his granddaughter, 6-year-old Aniya Allen, was shot, community activist K.G. Wilson had an emotional yet simple demand for the person responsible for his granddaughter’s death: Turn yourself in. Aniya and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith both were shot in May and have died from their gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in either case. The month before, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot in Minneapolis as well. He’s still recovering and family tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he’s ‘showing signs of improvement.’”
Mike Hughlett and Jon Bream write for the Star Tribune: “After being hotly contested for five years, Prince’s estate is now controlled almost equally by an aggressive, well-funded New York music company and the three eldest of the music icon’s six heirs. Primary Wave, which owns a catalog of songs from Ray Charles to Nirvana, last month bought 100% of the inheritance of Omarr Baker, the youngest of Prince’s six siblings. Previously, the company bought 90% of Tyka Nelson’s stake and 100% of the late Alfred Jackson’s interest. … More than five years after Prince Rogers Nelson died of a fentanyl overdose without a will, the tortuous resolution of his estate — and the eventual shape it will take — appears nearer than ever, although there are still issues unresolved.”
An AP story says, “The 20-year-old son of Minnesota hockey coach Bob Motzko was one of two people who died after the vehicle they were riding in went off the road late Saturday in Orono, Minn. Mack Motzko, who played junior hockey last season, died at a hospital after being taken there from the crash just before 11:30 p.m. along North Shore Drive in Orono, near Lake Minnetonka. One of the other two people in the vehicle, a 24-year-old male in the front passenger seat, died at the scene. The 51-year-old male driver was critically injured, according to Orono police. Their names have not been released.”
Dan Gunderson of MPR News writes: “Firefighters from more than a half-dozen western Minnesota communities were battling a grain elevator fire Sunday in Clinton, Minn. Clinton is located in Big Stone County on the western edge of the state. City Council member Rich Stattelman told MPR News on Sunday afternoon that about 75 people had been evacuated from homes within three blocks of the grain elevator. He said residents were also being asked to minimize water use. Crews had been battling the flames since mid-morning.”
WCCO-TV reports: “The family of a young boy whose brutal murder shocked the nation is remembering him on his birthday. Emmett Till was murdered in 1955 in the Mississippi Delta after being accused of making sexual advances on a white woman. He was just 14 at the time. Sunday, the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation hosted remembrance ceremonies around the country because it would have been Till’s 80th birthday. Deborah Watts, Till’s cousin, spoke at Minnesota’s ceremony, held outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul.”
WCCO-TV also reports: “A large fire broke out near the Stone Arch Bridge early Sunday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department said a pile of old tree limbs caught fire. The department responded around 1:30 a.m. Flames were so tall they were getting close to some main powerlines. It took firefighters more than an hour to get the fire out. The department said it is not sure if something from Saturday night’s Aquatennial fireworks got into the tree pile and smoldered, or if something was thrown into the pile.”
At MPR, Kirsti Marohn says, “People swimming in Minnesota lakes recently have made some unwelcome discoveries: new infestations of invasive zebra mussels. The state Department of Natural Resources confirmed last week that the invasive shellfish are in Locke Lake in Wright County; Clitherall Lake in Otter Tail County; Eagle and Turtle lakes in Becker County; Cedar Lake in Aitkin County; and the St. James Mine Pit in St. Louis County.”
Also in the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith reports: “Construction costs have spiked more than 20% in the past 12 months for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity due to COVID-driven shortages, forcing the organization to scale back its projects. The St. Paul-based nonprofit, one of the largest Habitat affiliates in the nation, built and rehabbed 18 fewer homes than usual in the past 12 months and already has nixed five homes slated to be built or renovated through next spring. … The rising costs and supply chain issues that have affected the housing market are challenging nonprofits, too. … Most significantly, lumber costs have doubled from 2020 to 2021. Even as lumber prices start to fall, Twin Cities Habitat expects to spend $1.5 million this year on lumber, trusses and sheathing — up 200% over typical years.”
Jim Souhan writes for the Star Tribune: “It happens so fast. After years of preparation, Lakeville’s Regan Smith and her rivals walk to the pool, discard their robes and flip-flops, and dump them into a laundry basket set there by workers as a low-tech, moveable locker. … On Monday morning in Tokyo, Smith was racing in the 100-meter backstroke semifinals, so she leaped into the pool, took her starting position and then arched back into the water. She won the first heat in an Olympic record 57.86 seconds. For the second straight day she had set the record. This time, she held onto it, taking the record into Tuesday’s final.”