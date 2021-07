Unsolved Minneapolis shootings bring renewed push for information

KSTP-TV’s Ben Henry reports: “There’s a renewed push for people to share information regarding a series of shootings involving children in Minneapolis. At a rally near a growing memorial at 36th and Penn avenues where his granddaughter, 6-year-old Aniya Allen, was shot, community activist K.G. Wilson had an emotional yet simple demand for the person responsible for his granddaughter’s death: Turn yourself in. Aniya and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith both were shot in May and have died from their gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in either case. The month before, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot in Minneapolis as well. He’s still recovering and family tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he’s ‘showing signs of improvement.’”

Mike Hughlett and Jon Bream write for the Star Tribune: “After being hotly contested for five years, Prince’s estate is now controlled almost equally by an aggressive, well-funded New York music company and the three eldest of the music icon’s six heirs. Primary Wave, which owns a catalog of songs from Ray Charles to Nirvana, last month bought 100% of the inheritance of Omarr Baker, the youngest of Prince’s six siblings. Previously, the company bought 90% of Tyka Nelson’s stake and 100% of the late Alfred Jackson’s interest. … More than five years after Prince Rogers Nelson died of a fentanyl overdose without a will, the tortuous resolution of his estate — and the eventual shape it will take — appears nearer than ever, although there are still issues unresolved.”

An AP story says, “The 20-year-old son of Minnesota hockey coach Bob Motzko was one of two people who died after the vehicle they were riding in went off the road late Saturday in Orono, Minn. Mack Motzko, who played junior hockey last season, died at a hospital after being taken there from the crash just before 11:30 p.m. along North Shore Drive in Orono, near Lake Minnetonka. One of the other two people in the vehicle, a 24-year-old male in the front passenger seat, died at the scene. The 51-year-old male driver was critically injured, according to Orono police. Their names have not been released.”

Dan Gunderson of MPR News writes: “Firefighters from more than a half-dozen western Minnesota communities were battling a grain elevator fire Sunday in Clinton, Minn. Clinton is located in Big Stone County on the western edge of the state. City Council member Rich Stattelman told MPR News on Sunday afternoon that about 75 people had been evacuated from homes within three blocks of the grain elevator. He said residents were also being asked to minimize water use. Crews had been battling the flames since mid-morning.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The family of a young boy whose brutal murder shocked the nation is remembering him on his birthday. Emmett Till was murdered in 1955 in the Mississippi Delta after being accused of making sexual advances on a white woman. He was just 14 at the time. Sunday, the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation hosted remembrance ceremonies around the country because it would have been Till’s 80th birthday. Deborah Watts, Till’s cousin, spoke at Minnesota’s ceremony, held outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul.”