Passenger says Winston Smith was holding a phone, not a gun, when shot by law enforcement

For the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “The female passenger sitting next to Winston Smith Jr. when he was fatally shot by members of a federal task force in Minneapolis on June 3 said Smith was holding a phone, not a gun, as authorities have said. …The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said June 4 that evidence at the scene indicated that Smith had fired a gun at officers from the inside of the vehicle and crime scene personnel recovered a handgun and spent cartridge cases from inside the car. [Passenger Norhan] Askar’s attorneys held a press conference Thursday in Minneapolis saying she had requested they tell more of her side of the story.”

The Associated Press writes: “A judge on Thursday ruled in favor of eight Minneapolis activists who sued the city council and mayor over funding the police force. The order by Hennepin County District Judge Jamie L. Anderson requires that the city have at least 730 sworn officers on the payroll by the end of June 2022, or more if indicated by the 2020 Census that will be published later this year.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “The vision of an Interstate 94 ‘land bridge’ in St. Paul’s former Rondo neighborhood took a serious turn toward reality this week with a potential trifecta of new state, regional and possibly federal dollars. On Thursday, organizers with ReConnect Rondo confirmed they had secured a $6.2 million state appropriation toward a master plan. …Another $5.2 million for the Rondo land bridge could come from the federal Invest in America Act, a $715 billion transportation and water bill approved by House lawmakers on Thursday overwhelmingly along party lines. …The bill has yet to pass the U.S. Senate.”

Eric Rasmussen reports for KSTP-TV: Lawmakers from both sides of Minnesota’s divided legislature are celebrating new limits on a controversial state law that allows police to take cash and property connected to criminal activity — even if the owner is not actually charged with a crime. The passage of a compromise public safety bill this week includes changes to Minnesota’s forfeiture law, which has been the target of national criticism. A 2020 report on forfeiture from the nonprofit Institute for Justice gave the state a failing grade of ‘D,’ in part, because half of all cash seizures were less than about $600.”

Mike Hughlett writes for the Star Tribune: “Union workers at Marathon Petroleum’s St. Paul Park refinery approved a new contract Thursday, ending a five-month work stoppage. The 200 members of Teamsters Local 120 are scheduled to resume work Tuesday. They agreed to a revised contract offer, after rejecting an earlier Marathon offer nine days ago. Marathon’s improved offer included protections that significantly limit the company’s ability to subcontract work done by union workers, Teamsters Local 120 said in a statement.”

Also from the AP: “Minnesota reported its 200th traffic death for the year on Thursday, the earliest date to reach that mark since 2009, state officials said. A total of 202 people have died on the roads since Jan. 1, compared to 148 at this time a year ago.… The fatalities include 142 motor vehicle occupants, 25 motorcyclists, 23 pedestrians and three bicyclists. Preliminary information shows 80 speed-related deaths, 46 unbelted motorist deaths, 45 alcohol-related deaths and five distracted-driving deaths.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil writes: “Minneapolis City Council members on Thursday voted to extend the city’s COVID-19 emergency, saying they hoped doing so would allow for a smoother transition back to normal operations. … The local emergency declaration allows the city to waive some of its normal procedures with the goal of providing a faster or more effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping the emergency declaration in place will allow the city to continue to permit some restaurants without patios to provide outdoor dining, cap fees on some food delivery orders and waive late fees for some food, taxi, liquor and catering licenses. Those provisions are now set to expire Sept. 30.”

Todd Richmond reports for the AP: “A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character in 2014. Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren this year to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, arguing she was no longer a threat to anyone. Bohren agreed during a hearing Thursday, though she won’t be released immediately.”