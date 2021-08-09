Canada opens border to vaccinated U.S. citizens

The AP’s Lisa Baumann and Wilson Ring report: “Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within three days to get across one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders. Travelers also must fill out a detailed on application on the arriveCAN app before crossing.”

The Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine writes: “Maly Yang traveled 735 miles so her two children would have an opportunity to see Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee in person on Sunday. ‘This is history in the making, so we had to be here,’ said Yang, who lives in Fort Smith, Ark. ‘The first Hmong American Olympian! You know, we’ve been here for 40-plus years. This is just such a big milestone for the community, for the country, for all Asian Americans.’ Yang, the mother of Jolie, 7, and Chance, 5, was among thousands of fans who lined White Bear Avenue on Sunday to honor Lee, 18, of St. Paul. Yang held a poster with Lee’s photo on it, and Jolie cradled a cardboard poster she had made with the message “We love Suni USA” written on it in crayon.”

In the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson writes: “Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson touched down in the Twin Cities from the Tokyo Olympics late Sunday with a giant smile on his face and a shiny gold medal around his neck as he raised his arms to a gathered crowd chanting: ‘USA! USA! USA!’ Steveson, 21, was celebrated for his improbable trouncing of the competition, culminating in a comeback that saw him get two takedowns in 13 seconds against the three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili for gold in the freestyle heavyweight final.”

The AP reports: “A relative has identified three people killed in the fiery crash of a small plane in southeastern Minnesota as a surgeon from Omaha, Nebraska, and two of his family members from Wyoming. Jo Mertes, of Mantador, North Dakota, told the Star Tribune Sunday that her nephew, 42-year-old Jacob Mertes and his 37-year-old wife, Sara Mertes, of Libby, Montana, died along with her nephew’s 72-year-old stepfather, Dr. James Edney, who was piloting the plane. There were no survivors, officials said.”

Article continues after advertisement

For MPR, Dan Kraker writes: “For more than 30 years, Frank Goodwin has helped Native people in Duluth recover from drug and alcohol addiction. He’s led support groups and talking circles, and created men’s and youth groups. … Goodwin formed a nonprofit, but he doesn’t get paid for a lot of the work he does. … But now he’ll be getting some help. … His ‘Cultural Therapeutic Art and Wellness’ project is one of 13 that received funding last week from the Duluth-based Northland Foundation. … The new initiative is called Maada’ookiing which means ‘the distribution’ in the Ojibwe language. It aims to make a small dent in a large inequity. Nationwide, less than 0.3 percent of philanthropy goes to Native American groups.”

Kim Hyatt of the Star Tribune reports, “The Duluth Fire Department issued a warning for dangerous swimming in Lake Superior due to the continued high risk of rip currents and after rescuing a 20-year-old woman who was pulled 200 yards from shore Saturday evening while swimming on Park Point. ‘Our crews train for situations like this’, said Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards in a news release. ‘I am incredibly grateful that they were able to save this young woman’. … A woman was pulled away in the intense rip currents while the rest of her party was able to return to shore. Two rescue swimmers were able to reach the victim on surfboards and help her to shore.”

Also from MPR, Dan Gunderson writes: “A new state wildlife management area in northwest Minnesota is named for the species that will benefit from the protected habitat. The 955-acre Cupido Wildlife Management Area near the town of Syre, in Norman County, gets its name from the Latin designation for the greater prairie chicken, Tympanuchus cupido.”

This from the AP, “Law enforcement officials say the first few days of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been among the busiest they’ve seen. Some 700,000 people were expected to celebrate their enthusiasm for motorcycles at the 10-day event that kicked off Friday in the western South Dakota city. ‘There are more people here than in the 31 years I’ve been doing this,’ Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told the Rapid City Journal on Saturday. Law enforcement in Sturgis and Meade County are reporting their calls for service during the first few days are up dramatically compared to previous years.”