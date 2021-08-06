Dakota County attorney says officers justified in killing Dolal Idd

Update on Dolal Idd case. WCCO reports: “Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Friday that deadly force was justified in the shooting of Dolal Idd by three Minneapolis police officers. … Keena says the decision not to file charges against officers Paul Huyhn, Darcy Klund and Jason Schmitt came after a thorough review of the facts surrounding the death of Idd on Dec. 30. … ‘It is my conclusion that given the facts and circumstances of this incident, it was objectively reasonable for the three peace officers to believe Mr. Idd posed a deadly threat to them and other officers at the scene at the time they fired their weapons, Keena said in the charging decision.”

Also in law enforcement… KSTP’s Ryan Raiche reports: “[W]ithin 10 seconds, before [Ana Maria Gelhaye] could start treating burning eyes and before the crowd even had time to disperse, an officer fired a rubber or foam bullet, striking the 29-year-old directly in the right eye. … “I was certain that I had lost my eye,” Gelhaye said, as she relived the encounter more than a year later. … That round, which police call a less-lethal munition, was one of more than 4,000 fired at protesters and rioters in the days after George Floyd’s death, according to new data obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES. … The numbers, which have not been previously reported, offer the first look at the scale of force used on the crowds that took to the streets — something police say was absolutely necessary as businesses were looted and buildings were set on fire.”

Aid coming. The Forum News Service’s Dana Ferguson reports (via the Bemidji Pioneer): “Minnesota farmers affected by the drought can expect to see relief from the state, Gov. Tim Walz and Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said Friday, Aug. 6. … The state received $17 million in drought and wildfire disaster assistance from the federal government, Walz said. And he urged state agriculture officials to work quickly to determine the best way to get that out to affected producers. … Drought and its impacts pushed livestock farmers to sell off animals at higher rates as hay and grass dried up and feed costs soared. Vegetable farmers have seen crops burn up in hot and dry conditions.”

Another Minnesota gold! At Mpls.St.Paul, Peter Diamond reports: “With seconds to spare, the U.S. wrestler and U of M Gopher Gable Steveson took home the gold medal in the final men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling match of the Summer Tokyo Olympics. … The 21-year-old wrestler from Apple Valley managed to score two points in the final seconds to take a 10-8 victory over Geno Petriashvili from Georgia. Petriashvili won the past three world championships and was the first wrestler to score a point against Steveson at the Olympic games. Steveson is the first wrestler on the Gophers to win an Olympic gold medal.”

In other news…

Denied: “Minnesota judge rejects release for unvaccinated prisoner who cited COVID fear” [Star Tribune]

What are the odds: “Man Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Struck By Lightning At Drive-In Theater” [WCCO]

Fair point: “Kirk Cousins isn’t good enough to make everyone deal with this bull” [Deadspin]