High winds fuel spread of Greenwood fire in Superior National Forest

The Star Tribune’s Jana Hollingsworth writes: “Half a dozen water bombers flew in a coordinated line Tuesday afternoon as they scooped water from Sand Lake, returned to the smoky plumes north of Greenwood Lake and drenched the burning forest. Then they returned to the lake, again and again, in a synchronized dance as they tried to contain the fast-growing fire in the Superior National Forest that started Sunday afternoon. But the fire continued to move north and was now edging west, said Joanna Gilkeson, public information officer for the Superior National Forest. By Tuesday evening, it had grown from 2,000 acres to 3,200. … Two days of gusty winds and continued drought conditions fueled the fire’s rapid spread. So far, no known structures have been lost, Gilkeson said.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minnesota’s most populous county will require vaccines for its employees. The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that all county employees, as well as contractors and volunteers, will need to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 1. There will be limited exemptions for medical and religious reasons. Unvaccinated staff members will need to test for COVID-19 weekly, the county said.”

In the Pioneer Press, Nick Ferraro writes: “Ramsey County is moving forward with a COVID-19 policy that requires its more than 4,000 full- and part-time employees to prove they are vaccinated or else get tested weekly to show they are not infected with the virus. The county board of commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that directs the county manager to spend up to $1 million from federal coronavirus-related response funds for an employee financial incentive and the administration and auditing of vaccination and testing protocols that are not covered under existing policies and practices. The resolution includes a condition that the county must provide 30 days’ notice to workers prior to implementation, a date of which has yet to be determined.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil says, “The political committee behind a proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department asked a judge on Tuesday to halt the city’s efforts to revise the wording that will appear on the ballot. Terrance W. Moore, an attorney for Yes 4 Minneapolis, argued in a 12-page court document that the revised wording city officials are slated to debate Wednesday is too similar to wording in an explanatory note a judge struck down late last week. The note lists additional details of the proposal and appears below the primary ballot question. In an interview, Moore noted that the judge’s order instructed the city to ‘remove the Explanatory Note.’ That’s ‘not revise, not rewrite, not restate,’ Moore said.”

MPR’s Paul Huttner says, “The steamy summer of ‘21 continues to bend the record books. Duluth, Minn., is the latest location to post some record-breaking weather numbers this summer. This meteorological summer (June through August) is the hottest on record so far through August 16 for Duluth. The average temperature of 67.7 degrees bests the previous mark of 67.5 degrees set back in 2012.”

John Reinan writes for the Star Tribune, “A controversy erupted this week on social media after a homemade police car flew a Confederate flag at an event during the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar, Minn. During the demolition derby at last week’s fair, a small vehicle bearing ‘Sheriff’ markings and a law enforcement badge circled the racetrack, prompting complaints to the county sheriff as well as to county commissioners and the county administrator. Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien moved quickly to distance his office from the clash, posting a statement on Facebook making it clear that the homemade car was not connected to his office.”

Also in the PiPress, Ross Raihala writes: “Broadway star and Minnesota native Laura Osnes has responded to a New York Post story claiming she lost a gig after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Osnes said she wasn’t fired, but that she quit. In a lengthy Instagram post, the 35-year-old wrote that ‘I took the weekend to gather my thoughts and formulate a response’ and that ‘the article reports erroneous allegations that have generated a firestorm of negative conclusions and comments. It is important to me to clarify what actually happened.’ Osnes said in May she accepted a starring role in a one-night-only production of ‘Crazy for You’ on Aug. 29 at Guild Hall in East Hampton, N.Y. When she was later informed she was required to get vaccinated, Osnes said ‘I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine.’”

In his annual NFL preview, “Why Your Team Sucks,” for the Defector, Minnesota Vikings fans Drew Magary writes of his favorite team: “The Vikings have more warning signs than a fresh climate report and a more disreputable history than the Minneapolis Police Department. There’s nothing GOOD here. This organization is standing water. Everything in it is either dead or will kill you. Believing in the Vikings is as foolish as believing the vaccine contains microchips to incept Critical Race Theory into your children’s brains. I am a Vikings fan, which means I am a Vikings truther. It is, out of many viable options, the worst thing about me.”