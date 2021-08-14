Judge orders Minneapolis officials to change wording on public safety ballot question

Liz Navratil writes in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis officials must change the wording that will appear on the ballot this fall when voters decide the future of the city’s Police Department, a judge ruled Friday. Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson instructed the city to remove an ‘explanatory note’ outlining details of the proposal before voters. … The proposal has become a central issue in the November elections, which are drawing national attention and money as people wait to see how Minneapolis will fulfill a promise to transform public safety after George Floyd’s murder by a police officer.”

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Minnesota Republican Party officials plan to hold an emergency meeting Friday night after an indictment of a prominent donor and close ally of the state GOP chair sent shockwaves through the party. The private meeting of the party’s Executive Committee could put Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan’s status in jeopardy. At a minimum, some on the steering panel want a full independent examination of the party’s finances. Removal of Carnahan from her job would take a two-thirds vote, according to the party constitution.”

Ryan Faircloth writes for the Star Tribune: “University of Minnesota regents on Friday approved a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for the 60,000 students attending the system’s five campuses. The mandate, approved on a 10-1 vote, will take effect once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives final approval to a COVID vaccine, which is expected in the coming weeks. Faculty and staff at the Twin Cities, Duluth, Rochester, Crookston and Morris campuses must either get vaccinated or undergo regular COVID testing.”

In the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick reports: “For the first time since before European settlers arrived, Minnesota’s capital city is once again majority non-white. The milestone, revealed in 2020 census figures released Thursday, reflects the steady diversification of the Twin Cities metro area, of Minnesota and of America as the nation inexorably marches toward a tapestry of skin tones and cultures where none can claim to be ‘typical.’”

Article continues after advertisement

For KARE-TV, Samantha Fischer reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey presented his 2022 budget proposal Friday from Lucey Laney elementary school, emphasizing the need to invest in community safety and affordable housing. In all, the proposal totals $1.599 billion, and includes a 5.45% levy increase. Frey’s remarks put focus on investing in accountability from the Minneapolis Police Department, announcing that effective immediately, officers will no longer conduct traffic stops for low-level offenses. … The proposal also reserves funding for five MPD recruitment classes, an early intervention system involving department leadership and investments in youth recreation, programming and active violence prevention.”

Ross Raihala writes in the Pioneer Press: “Broadway star and Minnesota native Laura Osnes has lost a gig after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The New York Post reported that Osnes, 35, was set to star in a one-night-only production of ‘Crazy for You’ on Aug. 29 at Guild Hall in East Hampton, N.Y. The production is part of a weekend program called ‘Stroman Presents’ that will also include a conversation with ‘The Producers’ stars Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane …. The Post reported Osnes ‘hadn’t been vaccinated, and announced that she doesn’t trust the jabs.’”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “A community peace group is cutting ties with a man who was caught on camera Thursday apparently beating another man in front of a Cub Foods grocery store in St. Paul’s Payne/Phalen neighborhood. The man was wearing a red ‘We Push For Peace’ T-shirt representing the group. As of Friday afternoon, the video had been viewed over 6,000 times and came to the attention of St. Paul City Councilman Dai Thao.’”

For KSTP-TV, Brett Hoffland writes: “There’s a push to change the name of one Minnesota high school, just months after it was already given a new name. In June, the District 197 School Board voted to replace Henry Sibley High School with the name Two Rivers High School, citing the controversial past of Minnesota’s first governor. Now, one former student is gaining signatures on a petition to change it once again. ‘To move away from Henry Sibley was probably a really good thing, it’s just where are we going from here is the question,’ said David Skadron, who started the petition … His idea is to name the school after Helen Sibley, the daughter of Henry Sibley.”