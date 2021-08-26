Judge rules against allowing guns at Minnesota State Fair

This from Theo Keith at FOX 9, “People with carry permits will not be able to bring their guns into the Minnesota State Fair, according to a ruling handed down by a Ramsey County District Court judge Wednesday. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus had filed a lawsuit for a temporary injunction to prohibit the fair and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office from enforcing the fair’s ban on bringing dangerous weapons onto the fairgrounds. … Judge Laura Nelson denied the temporary injunction. ‘The right to bear arms is not without limits and is subject to reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions,’ read the order.”

For MPR, Dan Kraker and Tim Nelson write: “Superior National Forest officials say 12 homes or cabins have been destroyed in the Greenwood Fire that has burned around 22,000 acres in northeast Minnesota and is not contained. An additional three dwellings were dmaged. A Forest Service spokesperson said 57 outbuildings were also destroyed in the fire.… The U.S. Forest Service extended the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for another week and announced closures along a long stretch of the upper Gunflint Trail as multiple fires threaten northeastern Minnesota.”

Frederick Melo writes for the Pioneer Press: “The St. Paul City Council is once again looking to a controversial type of public subsidy to back private real estate development around Allianz Field. With the goal of jumpstarting major redevelopment, the city council on Wednesday voted 6-1 to allow redrawing, geographically expanding and adding 10 years to a “tax increment financing” district approved last November for the Snelling-Midway ‘super block.’… The $209.6 million district would span the area between St. Anthony Avenue and Interstate 94, and Pascal Street and Snelling Avenue.”

Also from FOX 9: “Hundreds of people made their way to the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday to protest the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline. The St. Paul Police Department estimated there were approximately 700 protesters walking from the Martin Luther King Recreation Center to the Capitol, where the ‘Treaties Not Tar Sands’ rally would take place. … Following the rally, some protesters are planning to camp out on the Capitol lawn. Protesters are calling on Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to stop construction on the Line 3 pipeline.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “Workers at some Twin Cities area hospitals say they’re starting to see available ICU beds coming very close to filling completely up as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to surge in the state. According to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health, 97.5% of ICU beds in the metro area are currently in use. The situation is almost as bad in southeastern Minnesota, where only eight beds are still open (or 3.6%). … Health officials on Tuesday said they’re nervous about the large crowds expected at fair as the highly contagious delta variant circulates statewide.”

The Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider writes, “Harry Styles is drawing a thick line for his long-awaited ‘Fine Line’ tour when it comes to COVID-19 safety protocols, including new plans for his St. Paul date at Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 22. The pop megastar announced Wednesday that he will not only require proof of vaccine or negative test results at all his upcoming shows, he is also implementing a mask mandate each night. This is the strictest two-part policy yet by a major concert tour since the delta variant started driving up virus infection rates again this summer.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor says, “Mike Lindell’s federal countersuits against a voting machine company are being moved to the Washington, D.C.-based federal court where the MyPillow CEO and his Chaska-based company face $1.3 billion in defamation claims. U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz on Wednesday ordered the two lawsuits filed by Lindell and MyPillow against Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic transferred to the District of Columbia, where a judge recently ruled the defamation suit against Lindell over his claims that those companies helped steal the 2020 election can continue.”

At The Daily Beast, Tom Lawrence and Justin Rohrlich report, “South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, will reportedly plead guilty to misdemeanor traffic charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in September 2020 that killed a 55-year-old man walking along the shoulder of U.S. Highway 14. In an interview with the Associated Press, Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore said, ‘[T]here won’t be a trial and there will be a plea entered,’ citing a court order he said prevented him from sharing further details.”

For NBC News, Ben Kesslen and Joe Murphy report: “Two weeks after the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, reported Covid infections in the state have risen nearly sixfold. South Dakota counted 3,819 new cases in the past two weeks, including seven deaths, up from 644 cases in the 14 days preceding it. That makes it the state with the largest percent increase in Covid cases in the past two weeks. … Meade County, home to Sturgis, has counted 330 new cases in the last two weeks, up from the 20 reported in the two weeks before the rally, according to Johns Hopkins University’s case count.”