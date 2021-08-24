Lazzaro seeks release with home monitoring as he faces sex trafficking charges

A gilded cage? The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “A prominent Minnesota GOP donor will ask a judge to release him to home monitoring Tuesday afternoon as he prepares a defense against charges of sex trafficking minors. … In court documents filed Tuesday morning, a lawyer for 30-year-old Anton Lazzaro says his client should be confined to his 2,200-square-foot condo in downtown Minneapolis, instead of Sherburne County jail. Attorney Zachary Lee Newland says Lazzaro’s home would be fitted with thumbprint locks and cameras providing a 24/7 feed to U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services.”

Masks for Anoka-Hennepin students. KARE’s David Griswold reports: “Students K-6 in the state’s biggest school district will be required to wear face coverings this upcoming school year, as long as case numbers remain high. … At a meeting Monday, the Anoka-Hennepin School District voted to change the masking policy from a recommendation to a universal indoor masking requirement for everyone in a school setting from kindergarten through sixth grade. … According to the district’s website, the new requirement will go into effect Sept. 7, when students are slated to return to school.”

Shucks. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon reports: “It’s been a tough year for the 160 acres of sweet corn that Dave Nathe grows near Elk River, Minn. And as the last weeks of a hot, dry season approach for this staple of late-summer barbecues, he’s worried things could still get worse. … “It’s never been this dry for this long,” Nathe said. … As sweet corn reaches its seasonal peak, filling roadside stands and grocery shelves, the quantity and quality is being shaped by drought in much of the Midwest. … At some farmers markets and co-op grocery stores that rely heavily on sweet corn grown in areas around the Twin Cities, there’s less supply, and higher prices, at least at certain times.”

Bus stops. For the Grand Forks Herald, Hannah Shirley reports: “Due to a severe driver shortage, there will be no school bus service in the Grand Forks Public School District to start the school year. … Dietrich Bus Service, the company through which the district charters its school buses, informed parents of the service suspension shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. Dietrich General Manager Brian Yanish told the Herald he doesn’t expect the service suspension will be permanent, but he also doesn’t know when service will resume. … Most Grand Forks students begin the school year Wednesday.”

