Minneapolis city elections draw big money

Liz Navratil writes in the Star Tribune: “Money is pouring into Minneapolis elections at a blistering pace as residents of the city brace to vote on the future of its Police Department and as the issue takes on growing significance in national politics. With two months left until the first municipal election since George Floyd’s death, political committees on both sides of the issue already have surpassed fundraising totals set in the last election cycle. Several political operatives and former city officials said they believe the fundraising is on record pace, though they agree it is difficult to verify.”

An MPR story says, “Steady rain fell across much of northeast Minnesota from Saturday into Sunday — with some reports of more than an inch of rain in the area where fire crews are battling the Greenwood Fire. That was more welcome news, after officials on Saturday reported some containment of the Greenwood Fire for the first time since it started nearly two weeks ago. The fire burning west of Isabella, Minn., is now 14 percent contained — that figure remained unchanged as of an update Sunday morning. The size of the fire remained just below 26,000 acres — unchanged from the previous day as more than 470 firefighters are working on the fire.”

FOX 9 reports: “Police shut down I-94 east in north Minneapolis Sunday evening after a reported shooting Sunday evening. All lanes of I-94 east at I-694 in Brooklyn Center were being diverted off the highway following the shooting around 5 p.m. Police say the incident started on Dowling Avenue with a dispute between two men in which the man shot the other. Both men drove away from the scene, with the victim driving onto I-94 eastbound and eventually went off the roadway and hit a meter light before coming to a rest at the median. When officers arrived on scene, the victim, a man in his 30s, didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing.”

At MPR, Mark Zdechlik says: “Attendance at the Minnesota State Fair climbed above 100,000 on Saturday — but it remained just a fraction of attendance levels seen at the previous fair in 2019. Fair officials reported 129,984 people passed through the gates on Saturday, compared to 209,105 on the same day of the 2019 fair. Total attendance for the 2021 fair through Saturday stands at 269,373 — compared to 499,655 for the first three days in 2019, and 452,948 in 2018. The fair was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.”

Mara H. Gottfried writes in the Pioneer Press: “Police are investigating after three people were shot in separate homicides in St. Paul on Sunday. The latest happened Sunday about 9 p.m. in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood near East Seventh Street and Mounds Boulevard. Early Sunday, two men were killed in unrelated shootings in a span of three hours.”\

Mike Hughlett writes in the Star Tribune: “Connexus Energy, the largest owner of Great River Energy, wants to exit the big electricity generating co-op as a member, saying its longtime arrangement has become too costly and inflexible. Ramsey-based Connexus on Friday informed Great River of its decision, saying it wants to be just a customer of Great River rather than an owner-member. By doing so, Connexus said it would be able to save money for its ratepayers and branch further into clean energy on its own.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “Minnesota State Troopers on Saturday arrested 69 people protesting Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 replacement pipeline project in front of the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul. … The demonstrators, who are part of a series of events called Treaties over Tar Sands, are calling for Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Tim Harlow says: “Drivers using the E-ZPass lane on northbound Interstate 35E can make a continuous trip from downtown St. Paul to the northeast suburbs now that the state Department of Transportation has connected a gap in the lane. The agency this month converted a general traffic lane between Little Canada Road and County Road E to a high-occupancy toll lane (HOT) to eliminate driver confusion and keep violators from entering, said MnDOT spokeswoman Sue Gergen.”