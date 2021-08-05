Minneapolis Public Schools will require masks for staff and students

Masks in Minneapolis schools. KARE’s Alexandra Simon reports: “As the new school year approaches, the Minneapolis Public School District has made the decision to require face masks for all students, staff and visitors. … Starting Monday, Aug. 9, face coverings will be required in all district schools and buildings, regardless of vaccination status. … According to the district, the decision was ‘based on the strong recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health about masking being a critical way to protect children who cannot yet get vaccinated, along with others who are not vaccinated.’ … Face coverings will still be required on public transportation and school buses.”

The news from Farmfest. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon reports: “Doug Woizeschke isn’t a farmer, but the Windom man claims that he’s been to Farmfest every year since the first one in 1972. … ‘Yup, every single year,’ Woizeschke said with a laugh on Wednesday, as he watched a demonstration of Cowbot, an autonomous pasture mower. ‘But this one does feel special.’ … Farmfest is back after taking last year off, save for a handful of virtual forums, due to the coronavirus. … Thousands of farmers, representatives of dozens of agriculture-related businesses and nonprofits, politicians and the ag-curious visited this 50-acre site in Redwood County this week for product demonstrations and sales, a series of ag-focused forums, pork chops on sticks and beef sandwiches, and networking.”

Updates on the crash involving State Auditor Julie Blaha and Sen. Melisa Franzen. WCCO reports: “Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha and State Sen. Melisa Franzen were both injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon after leaving Farmfest in southwestern Minnesota. Both were hospitalized but expected to be OK. … Donald McFarland, the communications and legislative affairs director for Blaha’s office, says the two Democrats were traveling together after leaving the annual agricultural tradeshow in Redwood County. … According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the rollover crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 67 and County Road 13. Blaha was driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound on the county road when they collided with a semi traveling eastbound on the highway. … Both Franzen and Blaha were taken to the Redwood Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The semi driver, a 70-year-old man from Franklin, was not hurt in the crash.”

The drought deepens. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “The long, dry summer continues to tighten its grip on much of Minnesota, with drought conditions worsening with each passing day. … An update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows more than 35% of Minnesota is now experiencing severe drought, up from 22% a week ago. The areas under severe drought include much of north central Minnesota, and smaller swaths in the northeast and west central areas of the state.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

More vaccine mandates: “College Of St. Benedict, St. John’s University Will Require COVID Vaccines” [WCCO]

Waiting to see: “Wells Fargo pushes back return to office by a month to October” [Star Tribune]

Spirited away: “Spirit Airlines issues continue as carrier cancels flights from MSP” [KARE]

We’re jazzed: “The Dakota in downtown Minneapolis is reopening in September, with a new chef” [Star Tribune]

Media news: “O’Rourke Media Group Set to ‘Relaunch’ Hastings Star Gazette” [Hastings Star Gazette]

R.I.P.: “D.J. Leary, longtime public affairs consultant and DFL operative, dies at 84” [Star Tribune]