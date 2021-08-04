Minneapolis, St. Paul recommend mask wearing in all indoor public spaces

KARE 11 reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued new mask guidance for indoor spaces in their respective cities Tuesday, requiring face coverings for local government staff and inside city-owned buildings. The mayors are also encouraging mask use in all other indoor public spaces, despite vaccination status. The new guidelines will go into effect Wednesday.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has extended the current air quality alert until Wednesday at 9 p.m. for the northern half of the state. The alert for the rest of Minnesota has expired. According to the MPCA, fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, for north central, northeast and northwest Minnesota.”

In the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil writes: “The political committee behind a proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department brought in nearly $1 million in campaign contributions this year, signaling intense local and national interest in an election that is still three months away. Yes 4 Minneapolis, which gathered signatures to place a policing question on the November ballot, reported roughly $983,000 in donations — money that came from a mix of individuals and local and national groups, according to a campaign finance report filed Tuesday. …A group called All of Mpls, formed this spring, raised roughly $109,000 in the past three weeks, according to its campaign manager.”

An MPR story says, “As Minnesota continues to see COVID-19 cases edging higher, the latest data shows that new cases are growing far faster among Black Minnesotans, who are seeing nearly twice the per capita case growth of any other racial or ethnic group during this current wave.”

The AP reports: “The absence of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins from practice this week due to COVID-19 protocols and coach Mike Zimmer’s deep frustration with his unvaccinated players has created unexpected tension early in training camp.…According to a person with knowledge of the NFL data, the Vikings were carrying the league’s lowest vaccination rate Tuesday with 70% of their roster having received at least one dose and 64.5% fully vaccinated. …The league announced on Tuesday that it hit the 90% mark of players who have at least one shot, with nine teams above 95% and 27 teams above 85% percent. Those rates leave the Vikings well behind.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Chao Xiong writes: “Three former Minneapolis police officers are asking to be tried separately from Derek Chauvin in federal court on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Attorneys for J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao filed motions this week requesting that their trials be severed from Chauvin’s trial because his case could potentially prejudice jurors against their clients. … Kueng’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, also filed a motion requesting a separate trial from Chauvin. In a separate filed request, Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, asked to join both Thao’s and Kueng’s motions. No date has been set for the trial. Co-defendants are typically tried in one trial in federal court.”

Nick Ferraro writes in the Pioneer Press: “The ongoing dispute between the Ramsey County board and Sheriff Bob Fletcher over his budget intensified Tuesday as commissioners heard a request to reimburse the sheriff’s department for its response to this year’s civil unrest. Fletcher at a Tuesday commissioner workshop meeting asked for more than $868,000 from the county for the department’s costs associated with its response to civil unrest or perceived threats.…Fletcher gave commissioners a two-page request just before the workshop was to begin — a move that didn’t sit well with Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, who said handing it out when he did is ‘game playing.’”

Also from the AP: “The top prosecutor in a Minnesota county is facing three felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 16. Benton County Attorney Philip Miller, of Rice, was charged last week with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 16 and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15, court documents show.”

From ESPN: “The Minnesota Vikings released cornerback Jeff Gladney on Tuesday after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a charge of felony assault against a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. … Gladney, 24, who was a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU, started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. He had not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas.”