Minnesota attorney general’s office launches new unit to review potential wrongful convictions

Correcting records. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune): “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and metro prosecutors announced the launch of a new unit on Tuesday that would review potentially wrongful convictions through a partnership with the Minnesota Innocence Project. … The partnership, funded by a two-year, $300,000 grant from the Justice Department, will be the first of its kind in the state to review the cases of people imprisoned for crimes they may not have committed. … The new unit will also attempt to determine frequent causes of wrongful convictions to prevent such cases and potentially identify who actually committed the crime in some cases.”

But who will design the State Fair commemorative mask? KSTP’s Tommy Wiita reports: “As COVID-19 spreads and the delta variant causes concern, the Minnesota State Fair could opt for a mask mandate when it comes to indoor facilities at the fairgrounds. Additionally, fair organizers could impose a capacity limit. … The fair opens three weeks from Thursday, on Aug. 26. … General Manager Jerry Hammer told KSTP that ‘all options are being considered at this time.’ However, no formal decision has been made as of Tuesday.”

Preserving the Somali language in Minnesota. For Sahan Journal, Hana Ikramuddin reports: “When Farhiya Del arrived in the United States nearly 30 years ago, she felt the pressure to fit in. Beyond learning about a new country, she also struggled to adapt to a new culture and especially a new language. … Farhiya, who was a teenager at the time, had a lot of work ahead of her to strengthen her grasp of the English language. She only understood basic greetings in English. … ‘I was like a deaf person sitting in a classroom,’ Farhiya said. … To fit in, Farhiya did her best to start speaking English as much as possible, including when she came home from work. However, she says, in her rush to learn English, she was also starting to forget something else: Somali.”

Businesses coming up dry. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “Recent hot weather brought brisk business for Welch Mill Canoeing, Tubing and Kayaking, which offers trips down the Cannon River southeast of the Twin Cities. … But this year, the river is a lot lower than usual. A trip that usually takes two to three hours now takes at least four, said owner and operator Ross Nelson. And he’s had to cancel canoe excursions because of damage from boats hitting the bottom. … ‘My grandfather, when he built this old mill, he always said “I fought the river my whole life,” and I’m kind of feeling his pain,’ Nelson said. … Tubing and kayaking trips are still operating, but Nelson is hoping for rain — and not just for his business, but ‘for everybody’s sake.’”

Article continues after advertisement

New curriculum at Minneapolis schools. The Star Tribune’s Mara Klecker reports: “Portraits of Black leaders line the summer school classroom on the third floor of Edison High School where Minneapolis students sit around a U-shaped table draped in brightly colored fabric. … On a recent morning, storyteller Vusumuzi Zulu stood at the center of the room and told an African folk tale that prompted a long conversation about the students’ own families. … ‘I know some people think, “There’s no way learning looks like sitting around in oral tradition and learning in community,”’ said Nafeesah Muhammad. ‘But this is our English class.’ … Muhammad is one of the founders of We Win When Black Students Graduate, a new summer school program for Black students in Minneapolis Public Schools. The program, offered in cooperation with the district’s Office of Black Student Achievement, includes an Afrocentric, project-based curriculum where students can, for example, learn math and physics concepts by making an African musical instrument.”

In other news…

That’s a lot of fires: “Minneapolis reports six fires in a 24-hour period” [KARE]

One week sooner: “Trial of Kim Potter moved up to Nov. 30” [KARE]

Sounds like one less Minnesota vote for Trump in 2024: “Judge: Lino Lakes man can’t vote for five years after attacking couple holding sign critical of Donald Trump” [Star Tribune]

Think of the children: “Play Streets Promote Equity, Community for All Ages” [streets.mn]

Fumbling: “Vikings owner ‘concerned’ about team’s COVID situation” [KARE]

Hmmmm: “University of St. Thomas to require vaccinations for all on-campus students, staff” [KSTP]