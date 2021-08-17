Minnesota GOP chair calls for vote on her leadership

At MPR, Brian Bakst and Matt Sepic say, “Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan challenged other GOP leaders to hold a vote on her continued leadership status after a series of events that have roiled the party and could hamper it moving forward. In a lengthy and often blistering letter Monday to party activists, Carnahan said she wants a vote of confidence or no confidence to be held soon. … Carnahan’s letter included a roster of Lazzaro donations totaling more than $270,000 to candidates, party units and political action committees over the past decade. Most recipients, including the state party, have said they will donate equivalent amounts to charity. The Minnesota GOP has set up a separate account to facilitate the money it will give away.”

In the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix and Briana Bierschbach write: “A 19-year-old University of St. Thomas student and chairwoman of the school’s Republican chapter made her first court appearance Monday on charges that she aided a prominent Minnesota GOP activist in a conspiracy to traffic minors for sex. The judge also unredacted a grand jury indictment Monday, officially identifying Gisela Castro Medina as the person who is accused, along with 30-year-old Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, of recruiting and trafficking underage victims for commercial sex acts. The allegations against the two state GOP activists are part of a ballooning scandal that shook Republican Party politics in Minnesota. Lazzaro’s ties to GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan have prompted calls for her resignation.”

In the Washington Post, Laura McGinley and Tyler Pager write: “The Biden administration is planning to announce that most Americans who have received the coronavirus vaccine will need booster shots to combat waning immunity and the highly transmissible delta variant that is sparking a surge in covid-19 cases, according to four people familiar with the decision. The administration’s health and science experts are coalescing around the view that people will need the boosters eight months after being fully vaccinated, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision not yet public. The move is likely to be announced as soon as this week.

An AP story says, “Prosecutors asked a judge Monday to reject a request by a coalition of media outlets to unseal the names of the jurors who convicted ex-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd, saying it could subject them to harassment and make it harder to seat a jury for the trial of three codefendants next year. Judge Peter Cahill had ordered earlier that the jurors’ identities be kept secret for at least 180 days after the verdict. That’s three months away.”

Steve Karnowski reports for the AP: “A rapidly growing wildfire in northeastern Minnesota has expanded to at least 1,500 acres (600 hectares) and prompted some evacuations, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday. The fire was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Isabella, in the Superior National Forest. ‘It’s just changing very rapidly and extremely quickly,’ said Joanna Gilkeson, spokeswoman for the Superior National Forest. ‘It’s very active today with the near-critical fire weather.’”

Says Elizabeth Blair at NPR, “Renowned singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has been accused of drugging and sexually abusing a minor in 1965. A complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on behalf of a woman referred to only as J.C. alleges that the legendary musician ‘befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff, J.C., to lower her inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did… ‘ J.C. is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages. A spokesman for Dylan, 80, told the New York Post, ‘This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.’ The complaint, which NPR has reviewed, alleges the abuse occurred over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City, where Dylan, then in his early 20s, kept an apartment.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a third person is now charged in the death of a St. Paul man, who was dismembered and dumped into Lake Superior earlier this summer. Thirty-five-year-old Jacob Colt Johnson, from Superior, Wisconsin, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Richard Balsimo, who investigators say was likely murdered in late June. His remains – placed in a tote bag and multiple buckets — were recovered in the lake near Grand Portage in mid-July.”

In the Pioneer Press, Andy Greder writes: “Allianz Field will be the scene of Carli Lloyd’s final home game for the U.S. women’s national team in October. Lloyd, 39, announced her retirement from the USWNT on Monday, and a source told the Pioneer Press the last of the four international friendlies she will play in will be held in St. Paul. Lloyd is the second-most-capped player in world soccer history. She has 128 international goals, two World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals. The U.S. will play South Korea in Minnesota as well as at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., according to the Washington Post, which first reported the news Monday evening. Official announcements on the schedule are expected this week, a source said.”