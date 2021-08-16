Minnesota GOP in turmoil as party chair calls campaign to remove her a ‘coup’

Dave Orrick writes in the Pioneer Press: “Following what amounted to a weekend political firestorm, the Minnesota Republican party Sunday evening found itself navigating treacherous waters of possible scandal that threatened to oust the state party’s leader. … the executive committee of the Republican Party of Minnesota met privately Sunday night to consider how to act amid a growing chorus of calls for Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan to resign. As the meeting began around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Carnahan appeared to have no intentions of leaving, even calling the campaign to remove her a ‘coup.’ As of midnight, no action appeared to have been taken against Carnahan directly, but the committee approved two actions she opposed: conducting a financial audit and ending a practice of non-disclosure agreements that was alleged to have muzzled her critics.”

Some background. In the Star Tribune, Kim Hyatt writes: “Minnesota GOP strategist and donor Anton ‘Tony’ Lazzaro, 30, was arrested Thursday and faces federal charges of recruiting and sex trafficking minors. Also Thursday, 19-year-old Gisela Castro Medina, chairwoman of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans, was arrested in Florida on allegations of aiding Lazzaro. Lazzaro, who remained in the Sherburne County jail awaiting his first court hearing Monday, has ties to many prominent state Republicans, including Carnahan, who recently co-hosted a podcast with Lazzaro.”

Also related. From FOX 9: “Alongside other troubles, in a statement on Sunday, the Minnesota College Republicans claimed a former state party employee sexually harassed several young women including a member of the college group. In the statement, the organization accused chairwoman Carnahan of being aware of the incident and not taking action. Responding to that allegation Sunday night, a party spokesperson denied the claim saying Carnahan was unaware of the harassment allegations until this past April — after the dispute had been resolved.”

From WCCO: “Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday evening the extension of the $100 vaccine reward initiative. The program, which initially was set to end on Aug. 15, will be extended through Aug. 22. Under the program, Minnesotans 12 and older who got their first dose of the vaccine from July 30 to Aug. 22 qualify for a $100 Visa gift card. Walz said that more than 55,000 Minnesotans have submitted reward requests, and the state’s weekly vaccination rate increased 129% compared to last month.”

At MPR, Andrew Krueger writes, “Minnesota’s last remaining stretch of gravel state highway is going to get a little longer starting this week. Seven miles of State Highway 74 in Winona and Wabasha counties already are unpaved. It’s the only gravel road among the more than 11,000 miles of highway maintained by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Now the agency says it’s going to convert another four miles of Highway 74 to gravel, north of the community of Elba.”

Also from WCCO, this by Pafoua Yang: “The Great Minnesota Get-Together is less than two weeks out, but hundreds of State Fair positions still need to be filled. The fair has approximately 400 open positions. The departments the fair needs more workers in include ticket taking and selling; sanitation and park & ride lot attendants. … On top of that, about 30 vendors have roughly 300 positions to yet fill.”

Also from the Star Tribune’s Hyatt: “A 21-year-old Chanhassen man was indicted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder by a Carver County grand jury last week for shooting his sister 18 times inside their family home filled with hundreds of spent bullet casings. Joseph T. Ness was initially charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection with the May killing of Noelle Ness, 25, according to Carver County attorney Mark Metz, but the jury came back Aug. 10 with the indictment. … Metz offered no motive for the shooting.”

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “The U.S. Forest Service is working to contain a large wildfire detected Sunday afternoon in Superior National Forest. The Greenwood Fire — named after its origin point near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, Minnesota — encompasses an estimated “couple hundred acres,” but the fire is moving quickly and its exact size is unknown, the Forest Service said in a news release.”

The AP’s Scott Bauer writes: “Democrats filed a lawsuit Friday asking a federal court to throw out Wisconsin’s current congressional and legislative district boundaries, arguing the 10-year-old maps are unconstitutional and shouldn’t be used as the starting point for new districts set to be drawn in the coming months. The lawsuit came less than 24 hours after the U.S. Census Bureau released the data to used in the redistricting process. Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic lawyer who also is leading the party’s legal fight against new voting restrictions, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Madison on behalf of six Wisconsin voters.