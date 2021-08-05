Minnesota Senate Democrats request investigation into handling of former staffer’s sexual harassment allegations

At MPR, Brian Bakst reports, “Minnesota Senate Democrats have formally requested an independent investigation into the handling of sexual harassment allegations lodged by a former staff member, saying that the incident exposed potential loopholes in a recently revamped policy. Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent and other DFL caucus leaders asked Tuesday that an outside evaluator look into the case.”

In the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil and Faiza Mahamud report, “The high-stakes debate over how much explanation to include on Minneapolis ballot questions surrounding policing, political power and rent control intensified Wednesday, as a key deadline for finalizing the wording draws near. A Hennepin County judge scheduled a Monday hearing in a lawsuit challenging whether Minneapolis officials can include an explanatory note alongside the ballot question on replacing the Minneapolis Police Department with a public safety agency. Shortly afterward, the Minneapolis City Council’s Policy & Government Oversight Committee voted to take more time to finalize wording on a proposal that could reshape the power dynamics in City Hall, after some members said they wanted to see how the lawsuit on the other question proceeded. They then voted to advance the wording for two rent control proposals written by three council members — with explanatory notes attached.”

Gracie Stockton reports for KSTP-TV: “University of Minnesota professors are mulling a work stoppage if the university refuses to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to American Association of University Professors meeting minutes and documents obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. More than 500 faculty and students have signed on to a letter endorsing a vaccine requirement. The University reinstated an indoor mask mandate that went into effect Tuesday, regardless of vaccination status. A letter from President Joan Gabel strongly encouraged students and staff to get the vaccine, but as of Wednesday, there is no requirement. … Multiple professors of medicine signed off on the letter supporting a mandate. However, Michael Osterholm, the U of M’s top infectious disease expert, is not in favor of a vaccine mandate.”

Kavita Kumar writes in the Star Tribune: “U.S. Bancorp will wait until later this fall to have corporate employees return to the office, citing a resurgence in the coronavirus for delaying its initial plan to end much remote work after Labor Day. The decision will reverberate on other businesses in downtown Minneapolis, where the company is the fifth-largest employer with nearly 5,000 workers at its corporate headquarters.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha and State Sen. Melisa Franzen were both injured in a crash Wednesday evening after leaving Farmfest in southwestern Minnesota. Donald McFarland, the communications and legislative affairs director for Blaha’s office, says the two Democrats were traveling together after leaving the annual agricultural tradeshow in Redwood County. Blaha was brought to a hospital for observation. Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent says she spoke Wednesday evening with Franzen, who was also hospitalized. ‘I was reassured by the sound of her voice and grateful that it sounds like she’ll be OK,’ Kent said. ‘I am holding both her and Julie in my prayers.’”

An AP story says, “A coalition of news media outlets has asked the judge who oversaw the trial of Derek Chauvin to release the identities of jurors who convicted him in the death of George Floyd, saying there is no known threat to juror safety that would warrant keeping their names sealed. … Attorney Leita Walker said the media and public have a right to information about a jury. She acknowledged this case was high profile, but said anonymous juries are rare and only allowed in exceptional circumstances, such as in cases involving gangs or organized crime. Walker wrote that Chauvin’s trial is over ‘and there is no way that jurors’ fears of intimidation, harassment, or violence can unfairly impact their deliberations’.”

At FOX 9 we learn, “A man wanted in connection to his wife’s murder was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was spotted on a trail camera in northern Minnesota. According to the Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Reinbold, 44, was arrested without incident on a wooded rural property north of Oklee. … Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, agents were alerted to movement in front of a trail camera that had been set up in a wooded area off of County Road 1 not far from Reinbold’s parent’s property.”

Stephen Groves writes for the AP: “Crowds of bikers are rumbling their way towards South Dakota’s Black Hills this week, raising fears that COVID-19 infections will be unleashed among the 700,000 people expected to show up at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The rally, which starts Friday, has become a haven for those eager to escape coronavirus precautions. Last year, the rally hardly slowed down, with roughly 460,000 people attending. Masks were mostly ditched as bikers crowded into bars, tattoo parlors and rock shows, offering a lesson in how massive gatherings could spread waves of the virus across the country. This year — the 81st iteration of the rally — is expected to be even bigger, drawing people from around the U.S. and beyond, despite concerns about the virus’ highly contagious delta variant.”

This from WBAY-TV in Green Bay, “The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there are no counties where the spread of the COVID-19 virus is low or moderate. The state’s weekly update Wednesday said the transmission of COVID-19 is high in 71 out of 72 counties. The transmission rate is very high in Milwaukee County. This is based on the rate of positive tests per 100,000 people over the past two weeks (the burden) and the percent change in cases over the past week (the trajectory). The state says about 192 people out of every 100,000 in Wisconsin were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two weeks, between July 21 and August 3. That’s nearly double the rate of 100 people per 100,000 in last week’s update. In Milwaukee County, that burden is 376 out of every 100,000 people.”

The Star Tribune’s Jerry Zgoda writes: “Minnesota United’s Emanuel Reynoso is one of 28 MLS players selected for this month’s All-Star Game at Los Angeles FC’s Banc of California Stadium. The MLS team chosen in part by fans, media, players, LAFC and All-Star team coach Bob Bradley and league Commissioner Don Garber will play Mexico’s Liga MX all stars on Aug 25. The 8 p.m. match will be televised on FS1. Loons defender Romain Metanire made the 2019 All-Star Game in his rookie MLS season. No All-Star Game was played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”