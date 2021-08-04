Minnesota Supreme Court rules requiring a permit to carry a handgun in public is constitutional

What’s next — showing proof of car insurance? The Associated Press’ Amy Forliti reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a state law requiring individuals to have a permit to carry a handgun in public is constitutional and does not violate the Second Amendment. The ruling comes in the case of a man who was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit. Nathan Hatch was arrested in 2018 after Metropolitan Airport Commission police stopped to help him after his truck broke down. He told officers he had a gun in the back seat and did not have a permit, and officers found a loaded pistol. Hatch was convicted of a gross misdemeanor.”

Change the test when you don’t like the answers. The Star Tribune’s Jenny Berg reports: “An external audit of Sartell-St. Stephen school district — which revealed students are concerned about racism, homophobia and discrimination — was meant to help the district make improvements. But after fierce backlash by community members — that put the small school district under a national spotlight — the audit and its recommendations are being scrapped in favor of a new committee created by the district.”

Righting a wrong. The Imprint’s Colleen Connolly reports: “The midwest state has long been among a handful of states nationwide that do not guarantee legal counsel in [child abuse and neglect cases] that can end in a child and parent severed for life. “Nowhere else in our statutory scheme are judges making decisions based on their feelings,” said Natalie Netzel, education and advocacy director of the Institute to Transform Child Protection at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul. Beginning next summer, all parents will have the right to an attorney regardless of how the court “feels.” In late June, Minnesota’s governor signed legislation requiring court-appointed lawyers for low-income parents who are facing allegations of child abuse and neglect.”

How much is your life worth? The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “A reward site offering $100 for new COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota debuted Wednesday as the state continued to show signs of a new variant-fueled pandemic wave. Gov. Tim Walz encouraged unvaccinated Minnesotans to take advantage of the incentive and help boost the state’s vaccination rate ahead of events such as the Minnesota State Fair and the start of the K-12 school year in the fall.”

Eyeing the future. WCCO reports: “Target Corp. is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line employees in a fiercely competitive job market. The Minneapolis-based discounter said Wednesday that it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs as well as certificates in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver. Textbooks will also be free.”

