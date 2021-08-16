MSP hosting hiring fair to fill more than 750 positions

Opportunity to work with the traveling public. KARE reports: “Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport is hosting a job fair on Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. … The fair will feature over 750 full time, part time and seasonal positions from more than two dozen companies that operate in MSP. Those companies include restaurants, retail stores, rental car companies and ‘aviation-related service companies,’ according to a press release. … MSP’s minimum wage was increased to $14.25/hour last month, and will rise to $15/hour in July 2022.”

Going gravel. MPR’s Andrew Krueger reports: “Minnesota’s last remaining stretch of gravel state highway is going to get a little longer starting this week. … Seven miles of State Highway 74 in Winona and Wabasha counties already are unpaved. It’s the only gravel road among the more than 11,000 miles of highway maintained by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. … Now the agency says it’s going to convert another four miles of Highway 74 to gravel, north of the community of Elba. Work to remove the existing pavement starts Monday and is expected to take about a month.”

Protons aren’t cheap. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Jeff Kiger reports: “Mayo Clinic is expanding its proton beam therapy program by spending $200 million to build a new 110,000-square-foot facility in downtown Rochester. … The announcement was made this morning that the expansion will be built on the east side of the Eisenberg Building and attached to the south side of the Jacobson Building, where the proton beam program began in 2015. It was built for $188 million with $100 million coming from donor Richard O. Jacobson.”

We’re so excited for these synergies. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “UnitedHealthcare has acquired PreferredOne, a health insurer based in Golden Valley, in a deal that will give the nation’s largest insurer a significantly larger competitive presence in its home state. … The transaction closed Monday morning, according to Hayes Batson, the chief financial officer of Fairview Health Services, which had owned the insurance company. Financial terms were not disclosed. … The acquisition of PreferredOne was a strategic move for UnitedHealthcare, which in 2017 announced a push for a bigger piece of the Minnesota health insurance market. Historically, PreferredOne stood as the fifth largest of the non-profit carriers in the state.”

A big fish and some good tales. The Star Tribune’s Dennis Anderson reports: “On Aug. 2, Mikhail Pearthree might have caught the largest muskie recorded in the greater Twin Cities metro, and for sure he caught one of the largest ever to swim in Minnesota waters, a monster measuring 54.5 inches. … Yet Mikhail’s big fish is perhaps the least interesting thing about him or his Minneapolis family. … Twenty years ago, when Mikhail was just 1 year old, he was housed in a Russian orphanage. He had been born prematurely, weighing only 4 pounds 4 ounces, and had been brought to the orphanage tired, hungry and dirty. … When Craig and his wife, Yvonne Olsen, of Minneapolis got a call saying Mikhail was available for adoption, if they were interested, they jumped at the chance. Three years earlier, they had adopted a baby they named Ben, also from Russia. So of course they would take Mikhail.”