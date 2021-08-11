Pediatric trials for COVID-19 vaccine begin in Minneapolis

Good news. WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle report: “Some of the youngest Minnesotans are now getting vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s part of Moderna’s new trial. Kids ages 6 to 11 and 2 to 5 started participating this week. A medical office in downtown Minneapolis is the only place in the region accepting patients. … They’ve already determined the right dose for kids under 12. It will be half of what adults get, or 50 micrograms. They’re ready for kids to roll up their sleeves.”

From print to audio. The Star Tribune’s Neal Justin reports: “Jean Taylor will become the next CEO of American Public Media Group, the parent company for Minnesota Public Radio. … Taylor has served as chairperson of the Star Tribune board since 2018. Her father, Glen Taylor, bought the news company in 2014. While helping lead the Star Tribune, Jean Taylor remained on the board of trustees for MPR/APMG, a role she has had since 2013.”

A rare find. MPR’s Cathy Wurzer and Rachel Yang report: “If you take even the swiftest glance at the Minnesota Historical Society’s archives, you’re sure to find some real gems of Minnesota history: Bob Dylan’s high school poetry. The first book printed in the Dakota language. Some 50,000 maps. These and many other highlights from the MNHS’ 500,000-item collection are thanks to acquisitions librarian and self-described “book geek” Pat Coleman, who retired on Aug. 6 after 43 years on the job. In a conversation Friday with host Cathy Wurzer, Coleman said that his work has long been a joy. ‘I think it comes from an innate love of Minnesota,’ he said. ‘And a love of finding rare material and collecting it for posterity.’”

Minnesota police chiefs discuss staffing concerns. WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reports: “Duluth’s Chief Mike Tusken says fewer people are going to school to get into law enforcement in Minnesota. “People are looking at the substantial angst and scrutiny that law enforcement is under and they’re stepping on the sidelines and they’re holding off, saying, ‘I’m not sure I’m wanting to go into that profession,’” Tusken said. He has eight open positions, but foresees 40 retirements in the next three years, calling the confluence a daunting problem. “What happens when you don’t have enough candidates who have the certification to become viable, hirable candidates,” Tusken said.”

The grift that keeps on giving. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump reports: “[Mike] Lindell, who has claimed for months and months that he had definitive proof that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by China, pledged to release that information at a “cyber symposium” that is underway in South Dakota. According to Lindell, someone captured Internet traffic in the days after the election that shows how votes were shifted away from Donald Trump and to President Biden. Instead of simply presenting this evidence to the public, he withheld it, offering $5 million to anyone who can prove that the information isn’t legitimate.”

Details on the upcoming Potter trial. WCCO reports: “The jury will be anonymous and partially sequestered in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright. According to court documents filed in Hennepin County Court Tuesday, Judge Regina Chu has ruled that no identifying information can be released to the public about potential and selected jurors.”

In other news…

