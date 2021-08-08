Plane crashes in Victoria; at least one dead

In the Star Tribune, Anthony Lonetree and Tim Harlow write: “At least one person was killed Saturday evening when a small plane crashed in a vacant lot in Victoria, causing a fire at a nearby house, according to authorities. The Mooney M20M aircraft went down about 5:45 p.m. near Hwy. 5 and County Road 11 in a crash that shook houses and sent neighbors and people at nearby businesses racing outside to see what had happened. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was headed from the Alexandria, Minn., airport to the Flying Cloud airport in Eden Prairie.”

The Pioneer Press’ Kristi Belcamino writes: “Saturday’s storm dumped as much rainfall in the Twin Cities as the metro saw in the entire month of July. But that’s not saying much. The area that received the most rain, totaling .87 inches, was at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to meteorologist Melissa Dye of the National Weather Service. That was the same amount the airport received during July. ‘Because we have been so dry this is certainly a beneficial rainfall,’ she said. ‘This is definitely good.’”

Gina Roe reports for KSTP-TV: “Dozens of people gathered outside St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood on Saturday to protest vaccination mandates from health care systems across the metro. M Health Fairview, Allina Health, HealthPartners and Children’s Minnesota are among the latest health systems to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The only exemptions are for strong religious beliefs or medical conditions.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel and Hunter Woodall write: “From small towns to major metro counties, Minnesota’s local governments are taking stock of their biggest challenges — and hoping $2.1 billion from the federal recovery package could give them a boost in tackling the problems. While the rise of the delta variant could demand additional resources, local officials said the scale of the American Rescue Plan allows them to look beyond COVID-19.”

Mara H. Gottfried writes in the Pioneer Press: “St. Paul’s police chief said Saturday the officer who shot and wounded a man last year ‘made a terrible mistake.’ Todd Axtell’s statement came the day after a decision was released by the Minnesota attorney general’s office, which said Tony Dean would not be criminally charged in the Nov. 28 shooting of Joseph Javonte Washington. Axtell’s statement said the officer’s ‘actions didn’t align with the policies or standards of the St. Paul Police Department.’ Those policy standards are separate from the criminal process of determining whether an officer is justified under state law to use deadly force.”

Mary McGuire reports for FOX 9: “Since 2015, Saving Shepherds of Minnesota has helped find forever homes for nearly 700 German Shepherds…. But over the last few months, Tressa Hinrichs has seen a heartbreaking spike in the number of people who want to get rid of their dogs. … ‘It’s 24 hours a day. We get emails, messages on Facebook, text messages and it’s gotten to a point where we don’t have any place for the dogs to go,’ said Hinrichs. The Roseville foster-based rescue depends on volunteers to take the dogs in before they are adopted, and they just can’t accommodate the surge of surrenders. Hinrichs thinks the pandemic is partially to blame.”