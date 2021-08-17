Residences evacuated as Greenwood Lake fire grows

Fire growing. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Dozens of residences have been evacuated as a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota continues to spread, according to the U.S. Forest Service. … The fire in the Superior National Forest near Greenwood Lake had expanded to about 3.1 square miles by Tuesday as crews fought the fire on the ground and from the air. … Lake County sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Management personnel went door to door to notify residents that they were in the evacuation zone, along McDougal Lakes, the Highway 2 corridor near Sand Lake and just north of Highway 1. About 75 residences were affected by the evacuation, the Forest Service said.”

Also in climate news … MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports: “If you frequent farmers’ markets, you’ve probably noticed vegetables have not been as plentiful as in years past. The timing has also been off. Some foods quickly came and went. Others were weeks late. Some — including onions and potatoes — are much smaller than usual. … ‘This year is no good. This year [is a] really bad year. We got no rain, too dry, and so hot too,’ said Teng Yang, who with his wife Amphon Thor, grows vegetables on 9 acres less than half an hour south of St. Paul. … ‘We’ve got to haul water over in the field over there,’ Yang said at a farmer’s market in a Falcon Heights church parking lot about the land he farms. ‘By hand. Water and go back to the truck and go again.’”

A Wisconsin welcome. Also from the AP and via WCCO: “’Hundreds or even thousands of Afghan refugees could be headed to Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin for processing, according to Pentagon officials. … Afghans are scrambling to find ways to escape after the Taliban overran their country over the last week. The Taliban initiated the blitz with U.S. troops weeks away from the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.”

Talking with Minnesota’s Afghan community. The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith reports: “Ziaullah Qazizada’s wife and three kids rushed to the airport in Kabul on Sunday, frantic to find a flight home to Minnesota after the Taliban quickly seized control of Afghanistan’s capital city. … But once they got there, they encountered a frenzied scene: crowds of people fleeing and pushing to get on planes — any plane — leaving the country. Then gunshots rang out. … ‘She was very scared. My kids have grown up here in the U.S. and they haven’t seen those things and were very worried,’ said Qazizada, 30, of Bloomington, who moved from Afghanistan to the U.S. six years ago. ‘Everybody is trying to get out.’ … As Minnesotans with ties to Afghanistan scramble to help family and friends trapped by the turmoil, local nonprofits and organizations are preparing for an influx of Afghan refugees seeking safety in the U.S.”

Power move. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “The former owner of Duluth’s paper mill will owe Minnesota Power millions of dollars but has stopped making payments, which violates a contract between the two companies and could mean ratepayers foot the bill, the utility told regulators earlier this month. … In an Aug. 2 petition filed with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, Duluth-based Minnesota Power said Verso Corp. stopped making the minimum payments required under the electric service agreement when it sold the facility to ST Paper last spring. Verso was supposed to make the payments through January 2023, but argues that since it sold the mill, it should be off the hook for the minimum payments because Minnesota Power has entered into a separate electric service agreement with the new owner. Verso accused the utility of trying to ‘double-collect for the same facility.’”

