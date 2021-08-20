St. Paul recognizes Indian Mounds Park as burial site

New signs at Indian Mounds Park. The Star Tribune’s Zekriah Chaudhry reports: “Those entering Indian Mounds Park in St. Paul will now be informed upon arrival: ‘This is a cemetery.’ … Signs explaining that the area is a burial site have been added to the park this year — a win for organizers who have long sought official acknowledgment that the mounds are not a typical park, but a sacred place. The recognition from city officials and community members comes after the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department planned to build a splash pad at the park — plans that were canceled following pushback from local Indigenous groups.”

Inside the ouster of Jennifer Carnahan. The Forum News Service’s Sarah Mearhoff reports (via the Brainerd Dispatch): “In her final act as chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, Jennifer Carnahan late Thursday, Aug. 19, cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of her own $38,000 severance. … She then resigned amid allegations of workplace toxicity, harassment and abuse. … But other members of the party’s executive committee have said the decision to cut her a check was a complicated one, forcing them to put a dollar amount on how much they’d pay to get the embattled Carnahan out.”

On next steps: “MNGOP seeks new chair, investigations to repair party image” [Star Tribune]

Nice to see a large event concerned about the safety of its attendees. WCCO reports: “Organizers of the Basilica Block Party announced that the two-day music festival slated for September will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. … On Friday, organizers said that they are implementing the new entry protocols for the ‘health and safety of our Basilica Block Party and greater Twin Cities community.’”

And a restaurant with a vaccine requirement. Also from WCCO: “A downtown Minneapolis cafe will be among the first in the state to require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination in order to dine inside. … The owners of Hark Cafe, located in the city’s North Loop neighborhood, say the decision wasn’t made overnight. They came to it after looking at similar moves made by restaurants in Los Angels, Chicago and New York.”

From greens to green. The Star Tribune’s James Walsh reports: “Chelsea DeArmond jokes that her business, which sells vintage vacuum tubes to musicians and audiophiles, specializes in ‘trailing edge technology.’ … But the East Sider who is part of St. Paul 350, a grassroots group committed to ending fossil fuel pollution, said she gets pretty amped about the eco-friendly technology that the capital city and its development arm are contemplating for the former Hillcrest Golf Club redevelopment. … ‘I’m very excited about several aspects of Hillcrest,’ DeArmond said. ‘The biggest is that the Port Authority and the city are committed to making it carbon net zero. It would be the only one in the country.’”

