State Fair will not require masks

Trying really hard to go viral. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “Masks and vaccinations will not be required at the Minnesota State Fair this summer, but both are encouraged to limit opportunities for coronavirus transmission during the 12-day event. … The State Fair issued pandemic guidance on Wednesday amid a rising COVID-19 wave caused by a delta variant of the coronavirus. Leaders considered mask or vaccine requirements but ultimately opted for a largely voluntary approach to manage pandemic risks. … ‘We are largely an outdoor event with plenty of eating and drinking,’ the State Fair said in an update on its website. ‘Mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce, so we are urging you to pitch in and do what’s right. Particularly if you go inside, simply put a face covering on for the time you’re shopping or visiting an exhibit.’”

Vaccines or tests required for some Minnesota State students. Also in the Star Tribune, Ryan Faircloth reports: “The Minnesota State public college system will require certain students — such as those living in dorms or on sports teams — to either be vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19. … Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra sent a letter to presidents of the system’s 30 community colleges and seven universities Wednesday detailing the updated vaccination guidance. The guidance applies to students who are living in housing owned or managed by a system college or university, participating in intercollegiate athletics or are involved in internships or clinical work. ”

Odd/even watering restrictions for east metro. KSTP reports: “St. Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) has announced watering restrictions due to ongoing drought conditions that continue to impact communities across Minnesota. … Watering restrictions apply to all SPRWS customers in St. Paul, Arden Hills, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale, Lilydale, Little Canada, Maplewood, Mendota, Mendota Heights, Roseville, and West St. Paul. … Residents with odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days of the month. Residents with even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered days of the month.”

Speaking of water … The AP reports (via WCCO): “Minnesota pollution control and natural resources officials on Wednesday released a $700 million plan to improve the drinking water for 14 Twin Cities communities whose groundwater was contaminated due to decades-long chemical disposal by 3M Co. … The long-term plan — which is expected to help 174,000 residents — aims to build or improve six water treatment plants and treat 33 municipal wells while connecting nearly 300 homes to municipal water systems and providing home filtration systems to residents with private wells to remove a persistent family of chemicals known as PFAS.”

In other news…

On your left: “Democratic Socialist challenges Green Party incumbent in Minneapolis Ward 2” [Sahan Journal]

Putting a band-aid on it: “Hennepin Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks to improve police interactions with sticker program” [MPR]

Big Red red hot: “Target extends streak even as online sales growth cools” [Pioneer Press]

Sláinte! “Opening soon: O’Shaughnessy Distilling in Minneapolis will make whiskey like the Irish do” [Star Tribune]

Come on, people: “‘Do The Right Thing’: Woman Pleads For Help After Burglar Steals Urn Containing Husband’s Ashes From Minneapolis Business” [WCCO]