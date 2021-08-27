State troopers arrest pipeline activists at the State Capitol

Arrests made. WCCO reports: “A number of protesters demonstrating against the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline were arrested Friday at the Minnesota State Capitol following a brief standoff with law enforcement. The arrests happened around noontime after dozens of Minnesota State Patrol troopers surrounded a teepee on the capitol mall where demonstrators were holding a ceremony, playing drums and singing traditional Native American songs. Videos posted to social media showed troopers telling the protesters over loudspeaker that their permit to protest expired Thursday night, adding that they’d be arrested if they didn’t leave the mall.”

Coming to Minnesota. KSTP’s Tommy Wiita reports: “The Minnesota Department of Human Services confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that a total of up to 65 Afghan Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) can be granted for the state, through the end of September. As of Aug. 16, 35 people have already arrived in the state through this process. SIVs are a form of immigration status for people who have directly assisted the United States military. They may apply for the status if their lives are in danger because of their connection to U.S. forces.”

Stroke of genius. The Star Tribune’s Jeff Day reports: “[Mallory Weggemann] put together an utterly dominant showcase in SM7 classification of the women’s 200-meter individual medley, culminating with a gold medal which was nearly a decade in the making. In her qualifying heats, Weggemann set the Paralympic record with a time of 2 minutes, 54.25 seconds. She followed that up in the finals with a 2:55.48 time that had her waiting in the pool for the rest of the field to finish. When they did — over seven seconds later — the United States’ Ahalya Lettenberger had grabbed the silver medal with a time of 3:02.82.”

Minnesota’s only prosthetic-maker of color. Sahan Journal’s Joey Peters reports: “Hana [Hassan]’s own family experiences motivated her to pursue working in this field. Her uncle lost one of his legs in the Somali Civil War, and as a kid, she witnessed him adapt to crutches. ‘I watched him struggle walking,’ Hana said. ‘I worried about him falling, and worried about what was going to happen to him.’ After she moved to the U.S. years later, Hana remembers watching an injured Iraq war veteran on TV regain his ability to walk after getting prosthetic legs. What hit close to home for Hana was how the man, like her, had two young daughters, and how his prosthetic legs allowed him to once again pick them up and embrace them. From then, she knew she wanted to pursue this as a career.”

In other news…

