Strong winds cause Greenwood Fire to grow ‘substantially’

Kirsten Swanson reports for KSTP-TV: “The Greenwood Fire in northern Minnesota grew ‘substantially’ on Monday, forcing fire crews to back away from the lines and sending more residents from their land and homes. Strong winds fueled the fast-moving fire that is now burning more than 10,000 acres in Superior National Forest. Fire officials grew increasingly concerned early Monday afternoon when winds began pushing the fire east. Thick smoke filled the orange-colored skies as ash and other debris began falling. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office ordered additional evacuations, sending dozens of residents east toward Finland as the fire progressed. Security camera footage shared with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS shows the fire moving quickly onto a property on McDougal Lake.”

A FOX 9 story says, “Minneapolis Public Schools is encouraging families who are able to transport students to school on their own as the school district faces a shortage of bus drivers. MPS informed families Monday that ‘sporadic’ bus service is expected this fall due to the bus driver shortage. The district said students could experience some route delays that may result in them being late to school. The district also warned families that buses will be filled, so students may not be able to always social distance on the bus. MPS is offering travel reimbursements to families that are able to transport their students to and from school.”

At KARE-TV, Heidi Wigdahl says, “The latest COVID-19 surge is filling up Minnesota’s hospital beds. … Numbers are not at the levels seen back in late November or in April, but other factors are also adding to hospital workers’ stress as demand for hospital beds increases. … A HealthPartners spokesperson told KARE 11, ‘It’s also important to note that about 98% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. In addition, our hospitals are significantly busier now with non-COVID patients than during previous surges and as a result, the strain that COVID-19 cases are putting on the system is similar.’”

In the Star Tribune, Matt McKinney writes: “Attorneys for the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with killing a Black driver during a traffic stop asked Monday that the Aug. 30 deadline for disclosing their expert witness list be suspended until prosecutors decide whether they plan to file additional charges. Kimberly Potter, who is white, faces one count of second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, 20, on April 11. … It’s not known if the state will file additional charges, but Potter’s attorneys said in a motion filed Monday that Ellison’s office has suggested that more or different charges may be coming. Until the defense knows what charges Potter faces, it doesn’t know who to call for expert testimony, defense attorney Paul Engh argued.”

Mara H. Gottfried writes for the Pioneer Press: “A major weekend fire in St. Paul is being investigated as an arson, the fire department said Monday. The Saturday night fire destroyed commercial buildings in the 1400 block of Selby Avenue, off Ayd Mill Road and near Hamline Avenue, said Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso. There were approximately four warehouses. The fire and police departments are investigating after video cameras around the area captured suspected “arson-related activities,” according to Mokosso. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5400. There were not arrests as of Monday afternoon.”

Josh Skluzacek reports for KSTP-TV: “Brooklyn Park’s next mayor has officially been chosen. After initial results from the Aug. 10 special election showed a one-vote difference between the top two candidates, Lisa Jacobson and Hollies Winston, and a recount on Thursday doubled the margin to two votes, the Brooklyn Park City Council officially certified the results on Monday, making Lisa Jacobson the city’s next mayor. She’ll be sworn into office on Monday at city hall. Jacobson’s election creates a city council vacancy for the east district that will be filled in a special election. A date for that will be set at a later time.”

Says Paul Huttner for MPR, “There’s potentially good news on the weather maps for those looking for significant rainfall this week. Several inches of rain could fall in parts of central and southern Minnesota through next weekend. The weather maps this week have a look I have yet to see this summer. A pattern change brings multiple chances for rainfall this week. Multiple low-pressure waves and deep tropical moisture appear ready to finally deliver some welcome heavy rainfall totals.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix writes: “The militia leader who’s facing life in prison for master­minding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque now identifies as a woman, according to court documents. Emily Claire Hari … is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Hari, 50, says a combination of gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation fueled her ‘inner conflict’ during the time that she was convicted of bombing Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. … Prosecutors cite Hari’s own writings for the motivations behind the mosque attack and a failed bombing of a women’s clinic. … In her plea for leniency, [defense attorney, Shannon Elkins] describes Hari as a misunderstood ‘pacifist’ who lived peacefully in Anabaptist communities around the world among other cultures.… Hari continues to deny taking part in the bombing of which she’s been convicted.”

For CNBC, Melissa Repko says, “Target said Monday that it will roughly triple the number of Disney shops within its stores, helping to drive foot traffic as the holiday season approaches. The national retailer, which has about 1,900 stores in the U.S., began opening Disney shops in select locations in 2019. With the expansion, more than 160 Target stores will sell Disney-themed merchandise, from toys to costumes, by the end of year.”

A Bring Me The News story says, “A home health care provider has agreed to pay more than $45,000 to 260 aides to whom it owed back wages and penalties. The City of Minneapolis said Monday it has entered into a settlement agreement with MN Professional Health Services Inc. after it violated the city’s sick and safe time and minimum wage ordinances. The company has agreed to pay 260 home health aides $46,850 in back wages and penalties, as well as give workers and management training and education to ensure everyone understands their rights and responsibilities.”