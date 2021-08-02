U of M, Minnesota State bring back mask mandates

Ski-u-mask! The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports: “The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State public college systems are bringing back mask mandates for students and employees just weeks before the start of the fall semester in hopes of protecting their campuses from the surging delta variant of COVID-19. … The U announced Monday all students, employees and visitors at its five campuses will be required to wear masks indoors starting Tuesday, regardless of their vaccination status. Last week, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra told presidents of the system’s 37 colleges and universities they should implement mask mandates again if they are located in counties with high virus transmission.”

Also in masks, WCCO reports: “Target is updating its face mask policy for employees in light of new Centers For Disease Control guidance. All Target workers in areas with ‘substantial or high risk’ of COVID transmission as defined by the CDC will be required to wear face masks starting Tuesday, whether or not they are fully vaccinated. … The CDC changed its guidance after data showed that while vaccines still protect people from getting seriously sick from COVID and the Delta variant, fully vaccinated individuals can still be contagious.”

From roofs to roots? KSTP’s Ben Henry reports: “The fate of a building and property in Minneapolis’ East Phillips neighborhood will become more clear this week. … Currently, the former Roof Depot facility near East 28th Street and Longfellow Avenue sits empty and is owned by the city of Minneapolis. … The city’s plan for the site includes demolishing the building and building a new water distribution facility. But some who call the neighborhood home hope its future looks much different than that. … The East Phillips Neighborhood Institute is the leading push behind transforming the space into a community-owned and operated facility called the Urban Farm Project.”

Speaking of farming… At High Country News, Debbie Weingarten and Tony Davis report: “In the winter of 2018, Laura Lynn moved out of her mobile home in Sunizona, an unincorporated community in southeast Arizona. After more than six years, she was tired of hauling water for drinking and bathing, and she couldn’t afford to drill a well — certainly not one deep enough to survive the impending squeeze once a nearby mega-dairy began to operate. Lynn’s story epitomizes the challenges local residents are facing over the ongoing water crisis in this rural community, a problem that worsens every year and that no person or agency has figured out how to solve. She is one of hundreds of people, mostly low- to middle-income, living in a high-desert landscape whose groundwater is rapidly disappearing as water is pumped to grow alfalfa, corn, nuts, wheat and barley. But the greatest pressure on the region’s aquifer comes from Riverview LLP, a Minnesota-based dairy company whose groundwater pumping is seen by many as the primary cause of their drying wells.”

In other news…

