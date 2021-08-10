U of M to require student vaccinations

The story at FOX 9 says, “The University of Minnesota will require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it receives full FDA approval, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks, according to a letter from University President Joan Gabel. Gabel said the COVID-19 vaccine will be added to the list of immunizations already required for students, with some exemptions. Details for the timing and grace period for getting the vaccine, on how to report vaccinations, and the consequences for non-compliance will be released later.”

A KSTP-TV story from Tommy Wilta says, “The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has announced a reward of $180,000 in return for information on shootings that involved three children in Minneapolis this summer. Two of the children died, while one is still recovering from his injuries. Spotlight on Crime and Crime Stoppers of Minnesota are supplying the reward money, according to a release. This is the largest Spotlight on Crime reward ever offered in the state.”

Jeremy Olson writes in the Star Tribune: “Seven COVID-19 outbreaks have been identified in the past week in Minnesota at fairs and festivals, underscoring concerns ahead of the Minnesota State Fair that could result in mask-wearing or other protections at the much-anticipated get-together. State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said on Monday that mask-wearing could be required for indoor attractions on the fairgrounds, but no decision has been reached on the 12-day event that starts Aug. 26 and draws more than 2 million people.”

Nick Ferraro writes in the Pioneer Press: “Eden Prairie-based Starkey Hearing Technologies said Monday it is offering a $1,000 one-time incentive to all U.S. employees who get a COVID-19 vaccine before Sept. 30, including those who’ve already been inoculated against the infectious disease. The privately held, global hearing technology company employs about 1,300 people locally and another 300 across the U.S. … Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich and Owner and Chairman Bill Austin came up with the vaccination incentive over the weekend in an effort to promote a safe return to work for Starkey employees and their families, according to a company statement.”

The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong reports: ”An Orono man drank shots of liquor and consumed THC gummies before driving nearly 100 miles an hour, crashing his car and killing two passengers, according to criminal charges. James D. Blue, 51, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the deaths of Mack Motzko, 20, and Sam Schuneman, 24. … Blue had a blood alcohol content of 0.175 and THC — the psychoactive compound in marijuana — gummies, several crushed white pills and five green capsules were found in his pocket, the charges said.”

Theo Keith reports for FOX 9: “A Hennepin County judge will decide whether Minneapolis can include an explanation on its November ballot along with a question on whether the Minneapolis Police Department should be replaced with a new public safety agency. Judge Jamie Anderson heard arguments in the case Monday morning and issued no immediate order. Minneapolis faces an Aug. 20 deadline to submit final ballot language. The 198-word explanation, the first of its kind in Minneapolis history, is playing a central role in the future of the city’s police department. Activists have been pushing to disband the agency since George Floyd’s 2020 death, while business interests favor keeping the department intact.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Authorities in Woodbury said nearly two dozen cars have been stolen in the city in less than two weeks. The Woodbury Public Safety Department said 21 vehicle thefts were reported between July 30 and Monday. Fourteen were taken from driveways and seven from garages. ‘These thefts are occurring during daytime hours and are all about opportunity,’ [according to a statement from the Woodbury Public Safety Department]. ‘Cars are being taken from open garages and driveways, and the vehicles have keys in them.’ The department is asking residents to lock their vehicles and remove the keys.”

John Myers of the Forum News Service reports: “U.S. residents eager to head north into Canada wasted little time Monday, Aug. 9, with the border open for the first time in 17 months, causing a massive lineup miles long in International Falls, Minnesota. The line to get from International Falls into Fort Frances, Ontario, was several miles long early Monday morning on the first day COVID-19-vaccinated U.S. residents could enter the country for nonessential travel since March 2020. Hundreds of cars and trucks, many pulling boats on trailers, waited for more than eight hours to get into Canada.”