Vaccines officially required for U of M students

U need a vaccine. KARE’s Miranda Manier reports: “The University of Minnesota announced Monday that it will be requiring students get vaccinated against COVID-19. … The announcement came after the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine Monday morning. The university said earlier this month that it would put the requirement in place after that approval was given. … A letter from the office of President Joan Gabel said students could expect to receive guidance on how to confirm their vaccination status in the coming days.”

Time for a half-time talk. WCCO reports: “The Minnesota Vikings organization brought in Dr. Michael Osterholm, a renowned epidemiologist and infectious disease expert, to talk with the team Monday. … NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news Monday, which comes as the team’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has lagged behind other NFL teams. Osterholm has been pushing vaccinations as COVID-19’s Delta variant continues to spread, saying the virus will catch up with people who are unvaccinated.”

Maybe they just weren’t that sincere about this? A report in the Washington Post says: “After the murder of George Floyd ignited nationwide protests, corporate America acknowledged it could no longer stay silent and promised to take an active role in confronting systemic racism. … From Silicon Valley to Wall Street, companies proclaimed “Black lives matter.” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon adopted the posture of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protests against police brutality and took a knee with bank employees. McDonald’s declared Floyd and other slain Black Americans ‘one of us.’ … Now, more than a year after America’s leading businesses assured employees and consumers they would rise to the moment, a Washington Post analysis of unprecedented corporate commitments toward racial justice causes reveals the limits of their power to remedy structural problems.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that nearly 80,000 Minnesotans signed up for the state’s $100 vaccine incentive program since July 30. Walz said the program has helped drive Minnesota’s vaccination rate over the past month. The seven-day average for the first doses administered was 2,675 one month ago. Now, Minnesota is averaging 4,955 first doses daily.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

More like show-cut Connie: “Band pulls out of state fair due to lack of mask, vaccine mandates” [KARE]

Minneapolis scores high on walkability: “Study Ranks U.S. Cities by 15-Minute City Potential” [The Urbanist]

Pool cops called: “Swimply in Minnesota: Will Public Pool Statutes Make the App Sink or Swim?” [Mpls.St.Paul]

Fires everywhere: “Wildfire burns on Isle Royale” [Star Tribune]

Ultra walking: “How the Twin Cities became the place to go if you’re crazy enough to want to walk 100 miles in a day” [Star Tribune]