Walz to head trade delegation to U.K., Finland

Fall travel planned. The Forum News Service’s Dana Ferguson reports (via the Duluth News Tribune): “A group of state economic development and agriculture leaders in November is set to travel to the United Kingdom and Finland as part of a trade mission, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday, Aug. 9. … Walz said representatives from 30 businesses and organizations would make the trip from Nov. 13 through 19 along with the governor, first lady Gwen Walz, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.”

Heat islands and inequality. Sahan Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “The high temperature in the Twin Cities one afternoon last week was 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But that varied across the metro. … In a St. Louis Park parking lot, the temperature above a bed of asphalt outside a big box store reached 94 degrees in the mid-afternoon Aug. 3. A few miles west, on a tree-lined sidewalk in south Minneapolis’ East Isles neighborhood, it was 82 degrees. On the southeast side of downtown Minneapolis, amid the concrete streets and large buildings of the Elliot Park neighborhood, temperatures averaged around 90 degrees, cooling to 85 degrees in the shade of a local park. … The wide range of measurements, taken by Sahan Journal in the span of a few hours, exemplify what’s known as the urban heat island effect. … It’s a phenomenon in which urban centers with a lack of vegetation average higher temperatures than surrounding areas with more trees and plants. But even within cities, the differences between green areas and those built of concrete is stark. And, since wealthier neighborhoods tend to be greener than poorer ones, the heat island effect disproportionately impacts low-income people and people of color.”

A look behind the scene’s at Minnesota’s COVID-19 response. MPR’s Brian Bakst writes: “Almost two months into Minnesota’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, Gov. Tim Walz and top advisers prepared for a big pullback of restrictions that for some had provided comfort and for others had stirred impatience amid the spread of the virus. … A day ahead of that mid-May announcement, Walz chief of staff Chris Schmitter circulated the first in a series of confidential previews to agency heads and key aides ‘to get everyone on the same page.’ The plan, he wrote, was to drop the stay-at-home restrictions days later and offer a clear roadmap for businesses clamoring to welcome customers back inside. … Four hours later and after a senior leadership meeting involving Walz, Schmitter pumped the brakes. ‘I am concerned after further review that we’re not where I’d hoped we would be,’ he wrote in a follow-up email.”

Minneapolis police reform in the national spotlight. In POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, Tina Sfondeles and Alex Thompson write: “JOE BIDEN’s campaign pollsters are working against each other on an issue the White House would just as well completely avoid. … Two of the president’s top 2020 advisers — JOHN ANZALONE and CELINDA LAKE — are working on opposite sides for a ballot amendment to try to replace Minneapolis’ police department with a ‘department of public safety’ — an effort that opponents have labeled the ‘defund amendment.’ … Biden and his team have been clear: While they back police reforms, they do not support the “defund the police” movement and think it’s a politically toxic message. And, in this case, Anzalone appears to be in their ideological camp.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Delta blues: “Lakes Area Music Festival in Brainerd cancels season due to COVID” [MPR]

Aww: “Mama dog at Minnesota animal rescue ‘adopts’ orphaned puppies” [KARE]