White Earth Nation sues DNR over wild rice rights

For MPR, Kristi Marohn writes: “The White Earth Nation of Ojibwe is suing the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in tribal court on behalf of wild rice. The north-central Minnesota band argues that letting Enbridge Energy temporarily pump up to 5 billion gallons of groundwater during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline puts wild rice — manoomin, in the Ojibwe language — at risk and violates members’ treaty rights. It’s believed to be the first case brought in a United States tribal court on behalf of the rights of nature, a recent movement gaining momentum around the globe. It seeks to establish legal rights for nature and ecosystems, rather than treating them as property.”

In the Star Tribune, Jennifer Bjorhus writes: “Despite widespread severe drought across the state, Minnesota cities won’t have to cut water use further, at least for now. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Thursday that it wants to see if rain forecast for this weekend provides any relief before moving Minnesota from a ‘warning’ phase into the more dire ‘restrictive’ phase that would demand more extreme reductions in water use. Minnesota experienced worse drought conditions in 1988 and the 1930s, state climatologist Luigi Romolo told reporters following the second meeting of the Minnesota Drought Task Force Thursday. ‘This isn’t a worst-case scenario by any means,’ Romolo said. But it’s bad.”

This from FOX 9, “The Minnesota Zoo is joining the list of facilities and organizations implementing a mask requirement for its guests amid the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. The zoo announced starting Saturday, Aug. 7 all guests aged 3 and up will be required to wear masks while indoors, whether or not they are vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Also for MPR, Hannah Yang reports, “Members of the LGBTQ community in Marshall say they are disheartened, angry and hurt by a decision to take down a flag display representing students’ diverse backgrounds. The Pride flag was added to a middle school display in 2020 as part of an inclusivity project. This week, Marshall Public Schools agreed to remove the display as part of a settlement over the discipline of a student who petitioned to have the rainbow flag taken down. The plaintiffs in the case had argued that the district had violated the student’s free speech rights and the lawsuit alleged that the flag displays weren’t ‘viewpoint neutral.’”

In the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson reports, “Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter’s second-degree manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright won’t be broadcast, a Hennepin County judge said Thursday. Judge Regina Chu’s ruling sided with Potter, who doesn’t want the proceedings to be broadcast. The judge’s order also moved up the trial’s start date to Nov. 30 from Dec. 6. State Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is prosecuting Potter, had requested that cameras and audio equipment be allowed in the courtroom for the trial.”

MPR’s Hansi Lo Wang says, “After months of delays, the 2020 census results used to redraw voting districts around the country will finally be released on Aug. 12, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday. In a tweet, the federal government’s largest statistical agency confirmed that the detailed demographic data will be posted on its website four days sooner than Aug. 16, the previously announced deadline the bureau had agreed to meet as part of a lawsuit by Ohio over the data’s release schedule. The coronavirus pandemic and interference by the administration of former President Donald Trump have forced the bureau to put out new redistricting data about five months later than its original schedule in order to run more quality checks.”

Bill Strande reports for KARE 11: “Families, friends and fans were cheering at MSP Airport Thursday afternoon for the victorious return of Team USA Olympic gymnasts and Minnesota natives Suni Lee and Grace McCallum, along with their coaches. … St. Paul’s Mayor Melvin Carter announced that St. Paul will host a parade Sunday afternoon in honor of Lee. Mayor Carter told reporters at the airport that the parade will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. along White Bear Ave. on the city’s East Side. Earlier Thursday, Lee reunited with her family and appeared on the TODAY Show.”

At ESPN, Courtney Cronin reports, “Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins vowed to follow the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols to avoid contracting the virus or being deemed a close contact ahead of returning to practice Thursday after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. … Cousins called his vaccination decision ‘a very private health matter’ and would not disclose whether the situation he found himself in this week would persuade him to receive the vaccine to prevent this issue from popping up during the season.”

At USA Today Doug Farrar writes, “When asked whether missing four practices affected his decision? [Cousins said] ‘I’m taking into account everything that’s happening, and very much doing my research. Trying to understand why I missed [time], and trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again.’ What that research is, we have no idea, though we’re guessing liberal doses of FOX News and NewsMax are probably involved. We know that Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, has not been consulted. …When asked if he’s made contact with Dr. Allen Sills, he says no … .”

CNN reports, “[Mike] Lindell is resorting to a last-ditch attempt to promote his theory, planning a ‘cyber symposium’ this month in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he says he will release 37 terabytes of data showing election hacking. In a rambling and combative interview with CNN, Lindell insisted that he had proof the election was stolen.… Scott McDonell, the clerk for Dane County, Wisconsin – another county where Lindell has claimed hacking switched thousands of votes from Trump to Biden – said that out of all the election theories he’s heard, Lindell’s is ‘the worst one because it’s the dumbest.’ The county conducted a hand recount of every ballot, paid for by Trump’s campaign, which verified Biden’s win. And every ballot in the state has a paper trail.”