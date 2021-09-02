Arrest made in case of youth baseball coach killed in road rage incident

More details coming this afternoon. KSTP reports: “Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a youth baseball coach nearly two months ago on Highway 169 in Plymouth. … Jay Boughton, 56, was driving home from a baseball game the night of July 6 when he was shot in the head on the highway just south of County Road 9. … He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.”

Congrats? WCCO reports: “The Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus has an interim leader. On Thursday, Senate Republicans announced that Deputy Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) has been elected interim leader until an election for a permanent leader can be held in the coming weeks.”

Welcome to America. WCCO reports: “As of right now, about 20,000 Afghan refugees are being housed at military installations in five states, including Wisconsin. … The military base with the largest population of Afghan evacuees is currently Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin. As of Wednesday morning, there were about 6,400 Afghans housed there, with a total capacity of 10,000. … Two sources familiar with the Fort McCoy operations told CBS News the Defense Department planned to increase the total capacity to 13,000.”

Osterholm interview on MPR. Cathy Wurzer, Lindsay Guentzel and Alex Cheng report: “The delta variant of COVID-19 continues to race across the country, and in northeastern and northwestern Minnesota, hospitals are warning that the growing number of COVID patients could push beyond their capacity. … Meanwhile, pediatric health care experts are concerned that opening schools for in-person learning this fall may lead to greater spread of the coronavirus, especially considering that some school districts aren’t mandating masks. … Where are we headed next in the COVID-19 pandemic? Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said the current spike in delta cases may continue into October or beyond. … Osterholm told host Cathy Wurzer that this wave of the pandemic in the U.S. is composed of a series of regional epidemics, which are sustaining the length of the wave.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Winging it: “For 2 weeks every August, Duluth is the nighthawk capital of the world” [MPR]

Good news: “Minnesota Sees Significant Reductions In Extreme, Severe Drought Conditions” [WCCO]

Day brightener: “Suni Lee’s dad receives electric wheelchair from Simone Biles on TODAY Show” [KARE]

Congrats: “St. Paul-based Center for Victims of Torture names new CEO” [Star Tribune]

Fun photo essay: “A little fun with the seven fair day-vices” [Star Tribune]