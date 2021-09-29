Enbridge says Line 3 work is complete; oil to begin moving through pipeline on Friday

No pipe dream. The AP reports (via KARE): “Enbridge says the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday. … The project was completed despite stiff opposition from local tribes, environmentalists and others, saying that the 337-mile pipeline violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills.”

Faculty health concerns at the U. MPR’s Peter Cox reports: “At the University of Minnesota, hundreds of faculty and staff say the school system has not taken strong enough coronavirus precautions as the state sees a spike in cases linked to the delta variant. … The U of M is only allowing instructors who themselves are immunocompromised to teach online.”

Election judge dread. In Axios Twin Cities, Torey Van Oot reports: “Election officials across Minnesota are facing threats and vitriol from voters questioning the 2020 results, leading some local administrators to consider early retirement, … ‘There is real anxiety out there among people who run elections,’ Simon said. ‘And it’s deeply disturbing.’”

Landslide election. WCCO reports: “Hundreds of mental health workers from M Health Fairview have overwhelmingly voted to unionize. … Of the workers who voted in the election, 98% voted yes to join the union. … According to SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, the main issues the health care workers cite is safety, wages and ‘having a voice since they are the most patient-facing staff in the mental and behavioral health field.’”

In other news…

Gas up: “‘It’s Gonna Be A Big Bill’: Natural Gas Prices Up 80% Since Last September” [WCCO]

Another remembrance of Pamela Espeland: “Twin Cities arts scene mourns the death of beloved writer Pamela Espeland” [Star Tribune]

Another way to fly: “Sun Country, Landline will offer car pickup and dropoff service to fliers in the Twin Cities” [Star Tribune]

Cheers to this: “Minneapolis’ Du Nord vodka will be sold on Delta flights” [Star Tribune]

What a long trip: “Father, daughter paddle down Mississippi River, honoring lives lost to COVID” [Brainerd Dispatch]