Former chief public defender Mary Moriarty running for Hennepin County attorney

From public defender to prosecutor? KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “Former chief public defender Mary Moriarty has her sights set on jumping across the aisle and serving as lead prosecutor for residents of Hennepin County. … Moriarty officially declared she was getting into the race for Hennepin County Attorney with a post on Twitter early Monday, indicating she will seek the office being vacated by Mike Freeman after what will soon be 24 years of service. Freeman made the announcement earlier this month, citing both his age (73) and time in office among reasons for stepping aside.”

Voting with their feet. For the Star Tribune, Kevyn Burger writes: “While visiting a tavern in Wisconsin, a masked Jim Smart noticed the bartender wasn’t wearing a mask. He asked if she was vaccinated. … ‘She said no, “I don’t believe in the science.” I said, “What about the people in the kitchen?” She went to ask and came back and said, “They don’t want to tell you,” ’ said Smart. ‘I said, screw that and left.’ … A small but vocal group of Minnesotans have begun shunning stores, offices, eateries and service providers where employees are not vaccinated, or decline to reveal their vaccination status. They are scrapping appointments with unvaccinated hairdressers, chiropractors, massage therapists, doulas and financial planners, saying they won’t be back until their provider takes the shot.”

Cost of civilization in St. Paul headed up. Also from the Star Tribune, Anthony Lonetree reports: “St. Paul homeowners will see hefty property tax increases in 2022 if officials sign off on plans introduced in recent weeks. … A joint panel of city, county and schools officials learned Monday that taxes on the city’s $228,700 median-valued home could rise by $338, or 11%, under their respective tax-levy plans and other factors. … The projection came together when the school district — the last of the three major jurisdictions to unveil a levy proposal — said Monday that it will consider a levy increase of up to 3.1% for its portion of the tax bill.”

Drawing a line. The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “More than a dozen communities across [Minnesota] were split between two congressional districts during the last round of redistricting, from inner-ring suburbs such as Edina to townships in far-flung corners of the state. For smaller communities, the lines have become a headache, zigzagging through city streets or cutting across farm fields and dividing their towns. It added layers of uncertainty for voters and extra costs to administer elections for cash-strapped local governments. … As lawmakers start the process of redrawing the maps for the next decade, some local officials are pleading with them not to divide their towns again.”

In other news…

