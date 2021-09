Rise in crashes on Lafayette Bridge prompts plan to install message board

Tim Harlow writes for the Star Tribune:, “Crashes on the northbound side of the Lafayette Bridge have increased fourfold since the span on the east side of downtown St. Paul opened six years ago after it was rebuilt. In the coming months, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will install an overhead electronic message board that will display information to help motorists choose the correct lane as they approach the confusing interchange where Hwy. 52 ends and drivers must turn right onto E. 7th Street or take ramps leading to Interstates 94 and 35E.”

A KSTP-TV story by Kyle Brown says, “Police say a boy was grazed by a bullet while sleeping early Sunday morning in south Minneapolis. … The boy suffered a graze wound to the side of his head and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated. … A man who was standing outside on Portland Avenue at the time of the shooting went to Abbott Northwestern Hospital with a graze wound to his chin. Police said he is also expected to be OK.

Kim Hyatt writes in the Star Tribune: “A deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana over the weekend left passengers stranded at St. Paul’s Union Depot, where all westbound trains from Chicago now end until at least Tuesday or when the derailment site is cleared. … In a statement Sunday, Amtrak said beginning Sunday and until Tuesday, all westbound Empire Builder trains scheduled to depart Chicago will terminate in St. Paul due to the derailment of eight cars on the Empire Builder train traveling westbound from Chicago to Seattle/Portland around 4 p.m. Saturday. During that same time frame, eastbound Empire Builder trains will not operate between Seattle/Portland and St. Paul.”