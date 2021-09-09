Klobuchar reveals cancer treatment

Stay well, senator! In a Medium post, Sen. Amy Klobuchar wrote: “I wanted to share an update about my health. … In February of this year, doctors at Mayo Clinic found small white spots called calcifications during a routine mammogram. After this was discovered, I had a biopsy at Piper Breast Center in Minneapolis, and then learned that I had Stage 1A breast cancer. … After a number of other tests, I returned to Mayo and had a lumpectomy on the right breast which involved the removal of the cancer. In May, I completed a course of radiation treatment, and after additional follow-up visits, it was determined in August that the treatment went well. … Of course this has been scary at times, since cancer is the word all of us fear, but at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person.”

Checking in on the first days of school in St. Paul. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “The nationwide school bus driver shortage is causing headaches for St. Paul Public Schools families. … The district last week canceled yellow bus service for Washington and three other high schools and changed the schedules at eight schools. Washington middle schoolers learned Tuesday their school day would be cut one hour short for the first semester to ensure bus availability. … Still, nine more routes were canceled Thursday morning because no driver was available, and 46 were delayed between 10 and 50 minutes, according to a district webpage.”

PSAle. KARE’s Kent Erdahl reports: “Local craft breweries and taprooms have become more than just places to grab a good beer.… From supporting hospitality workers during the pandemic, to fighting racial injustice, several local craft breweries have used their spaces – and their taps – to raise awareness for social issues in recent months. … But a new beer is tackling an issue that is both socially relevant and central to drinking culture itself. … The Zero Percent Consent Project is a new collaboration between the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Periscope Creative, Modist Brewing Co. and several other local breweries. … The project aims to raise awareness and generate conversation about sexual consent in drinking culture.”

False alarm. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak reports: “An electrical malfunction is believed to have triggered a lockdown at Chanhassen High School Thursday. … A post from the high school’s principal at about 10:50 a.m. stated that as part of the lockdown response process, Carver County sheriff’s deputies and local police checked the building to make sure it was clear. … ‘At no time were our students in danger, but I am proud of our entire community for the way they responded to make sure we stayed safe,’ Principal Doug Bullinger wrote in the post.”

