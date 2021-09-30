Lawsuit challenges U of M system’s student vaccine mandate

The Star Tribune’s David Chanen writes: “A University of Minnesota Duluth student has filed suit challenging the university system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all students. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, seeks an order halting the university’s requirement that students at its five campuses be vaccinated by Oct. 8. The university, Board of Regents and University President Joan Gabel are named in the suit. … The university allows students to opt out of the COVID-19 vaccine for medical or religious reasons. Minnesota’s College Immunization Law requires students to be immunized against most major childhood diseases before attending the university, while also allowing specific exemptions.

Christopher Magan write in the Pioneer Press:, “Minnesota added 31 more fatalities to the state’s COVID-19 death toll Wednesday, Sept. 29, one of the largest one-day tallies of the year, pushing the pandemic total to 8,140. Deaths are not reported in a uniform way and Wednesday’s fatalities include 28 that occurred in September, one from August and one that dates to November of 2020, Minnesota Department of Health data shows.”

Rob Olson reports for FOX 9: “On Thursday, two Minneapolis theaters are welcoming back audiences for the first shows since the start of the pandemic. The Guthrie Theater and Orpheum Theatre have now been closed for more than 18 months. … The Orpheum lifts the curtain Thursday after 18 months, re-hiring staff and a whole lot of work rescheduling. … On the other side of downtown, the famed Guthrie Theater also reopens on Thursday also with a touring production and the same last-minute scramble to have all those things in place. The Guthrie requires either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for all guests of all ages. The Orpheum also requires vaccination for those 12 and older; kids under 12 will not need anything. Both theaters require masks for everyone.”

At BringMeTheNews Joe Nelson says, “AccuWeather projects above normal snowfall for Minnesota, somewhere in the range of 25% to 49% more than usual. An average winter in the Twin Cities drops about 54 inches of snow, so if the AccuWeather forecast rings true it would mean somewhere between 67 and 81 inches of snow in the metro area this winter.”

WDIO-TV reports: “The pandemic put it on the back burner, but starting on October 15, the City of Duluth is implementing a five-cent plastic bag fee. On that date, retailers will charge five-cents for each plastic carry out bag that will be reflected on their total bill. The Duluth City Council passed the original bag ordinance in November of 2019. It was originally set to take effect in April of 2020, but was extended to January 1 of 2020 due to COVID-19, and the economic downturn that came with it.…The City says purpose of the ordinance is to reduce litter, and the harmful environmental impact caused by single use carryout bags by imposing a five-cent pass through fee on carryout bags.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “A deadly and highly-contagious rabbit disease was detected this month for the first time in Minnesota. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says that two rabbits died suddenly in Ramsey County earlier this month. Samples from their bodies sent to the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed they had Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). According to officials, RHDV2 is a highly-contagious virus affecting both domestic and wild rabbits. The pathogen poses no threat to humans, nor are other species known to be susceptible.”

For FOX 9, Maury Glover reports, “A Minnesota native will be part of the first-ever all-Black American expedition to the top of Mount Everest. Their goal is to bring more diversity to the great outdoors. Growing up in Detroit Lakes, Eddie Taylor went to national parks with his family to enjoy the great outdoors. Now, his love of nature is about to come full circle. … Taylor is one of nine Black climbers who will attempt to reach the top of Mount Everest next year.”

In the Star Tribune, Kim Hyatt writes: “Wild turkeys in Edina are ruffling the feathers of some residents who say the urban birds are becoming more aggressive, but the city’s animal control officer said they’re being managed and don’t really pose a danger. … So far this year, Edina police have received 18 calls regarding turkeys, mostly reports that they were blocking the road or that one was injured. Some asked the city to remove a dead turkey or relocate them to a safer location. In one case back in January, a resident reported that turkeys were ‘attacking’ their mail carrier, according to dispatch logs. While Hunter said the turkeys are not a threat, the behavior of territorial turkeys can be interpreted as intimidating.”

Says a Washington Post story by Felicity Sonmez and Josh Dawsey, “South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) on Wednesday dismissed a conservative media outlet’s claim that she is having an extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump adviser who is also advising Noem. ‘These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,’ Noem said in a tweet. ‘These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.’ A conservative website, American Greatness, published a piece Tuesday claiming that, according to ‘multiple’ sources, Noem has been having an affair with Lewandowski ‘for months.’”