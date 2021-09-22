Masks to be required indoors, at start and finish for Twin Cities Marathon

Marathon coverage. At BringMeTheNews, Melissa Turtinen reports: “The organizers of the Twin Cities Marathon on Tuesday announced COVID-19 health and safety protocols for this year’s event, including a face mask requirement indoors and some outdoor settings. … Marathon weekend is Oct. 1-3, culminating on Sunday when runners in the marathon start in downtown Minneapolis and finish the 26.1 miles at the State Capitol grounds. … Runners will not be required to wear face masks when they’re actually running, but face masks will be required for everyone (runners, spectators, officials and volunteers) in all indoor spaces and select ‘higher-density outdoor settings’ during the event-filled weekend, Twin Cities in Motion (TCM), which puts on the event, said in a news release.”

Support for child care businesses. WCCO reports: “Child care providers in Minnesota can now apply for grants to get direct monthly payments to help stabilize their businesses as the economy recovers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. … Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that child care providers have access to a $300 million state grant program that will last through June of 2023. The program will help child care providers pay their workers and ensure benefits.”

Federal probe will include Minnesota’s Indian boarding schools. KSTP’s Kirsten Swanson reports: “For decades, the federal government took Native American children from their families and sent them to boarding schools around the United States, including to the one in Pipestone, Minn., a small, southwestern town eight miles from the South Dakota border. … Those schools, most of which have been closed for decades, are now at the center of a new federal investigation. … In June, the Department of the Interior announced a comprehensive review of the ‘troubling legacy’ of American Indian boarding school facilities in the U.S. … The Pipestone school is expected to be included in the probe, as well as the American Indian boarding school in Flandreau, South Dakota, 18 miles west of Pipestone.”

On manoomin. For Heavy Table, Wendy Makoonz Geniusz writes: “There is an Aadizookaan, one of our ancient sacred stories, that tells about how the Anishinaabeg, the Ojibwe people and those tribes related to them, came to the Great Lakes Region. That Aadizookaan says that our ancestors were told to travel east until they came to the place where ‘food grows on water.’ When they found Manoomin, whose stalks of seeds grow up through and then ripen over the water, they knew they had found their new home. Manoomin is not a “rice,” although English and French speakers have long confused the two, calling manoomin ‘wild rice’ and “riz sauvage.” Manoomin cooks differently from white and brown rice, and non-native scientists classify manoomin as a ‘cereal.’ When speaking English, Native people have come to call the harvesting of manoomin ‘ricing,’ and yes we do sometimes call it ‘rice’ as well. (Fun fact: we call white rice: waabishkii-manooomin, which literally means ‘white colored manoomin.’).”

