Minneapolis Council passes new language for public safety ballot question

The AP along with Brandt Williams and Matt Sepic at MPR report, “After a judge struck down ballot language Tuesday aiming to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency, the City Council passed new language for the proposed charter amendment on a 12-1 vote. … The revised ballot language — with a four-sentence long explanatory note — was submitted to Hennepin County and the Secretary of State’s Office minutes before the 3 p.m. deadline. Yes 4 Minneapolis, the coalition behind the public safety proposal, initially planned to appeal the ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court but ultimately decided to let the new wording stand.”

Paul Walsh and Christina Saint Louis report for the Star Tribune: “Following a search spanning more than 18 hours, authorities on Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of a 2 ½-year-old girl with autism who went missing from an Edina park on Monday. More than 150 fire and law enforcement personnel from Edina and neighboring suburbs were looking in and around Rosland Park in hopes of finding Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed after a search was conducted through the night, said Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama. Searchers recovered the girl’s body in a pond near the park’s aquatic center, said Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who was at the scene.”

FOX 9 reports: “The Minnesota State Fair recorded just over 1.3 million guests this year, marking the lowest attendance numbers in 44 years. After a fairly slow start amid rainy weather and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the final weekend of the fair saw higher attendance. On Labor Day, there were 123,578 visitors, but the daily total still fell short of pre-pandemic levels. In all 1,301,584 attended the fair in 2021, well below the record set in 2019 at 2,126,551. According to fair records, overall attendance hasn’t been this low since 1977 at 1,299,017 guests.”

WCCO-TV’s Esme Murphy says: “Sources tell WCCO Tuesday night that former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka will announce his run to replace DFL Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday. The GOP senator stepped down from his leadership role last week. State Sen. Michelle Benson announced her bid last week to be the Republican nominee next November. She joins former state senator and physician Scott Jensen and dermatologist Neil Shah, among several others.”

MPR’s Peter Cox reports, “As students head back to campus, many Minnesota colleges and universities are requiring students be vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines mean an added layer of protection that campuses didn’t have last fall. Just before classes were scheduled to begin, large groups of freshmen roamed the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus, learning the ins and outs of college life from a student guide. They wore badges and, even outdoors, most wore masks. They come to campus this fall with a requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine.”

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson writes: “Clinical trials are underway to test the safety and effectiveness of an experimental vaccine developed at the University of Minnesota Medical School against opioid-use disorders. U researchers hope the first-of-its-kind vaccine will counter the rapid growth in U.S. overdose deaths — which accelerated during the pandemic — but said recruitment for the intensive trial in New York has been a challenge since it launched last fall.”

Also at WCCO-TV, Susan Elizabeth-Littlefield reports: “A farmer south of the cities is hoping you’ll make his place a new fall tradition. He has a maze made out of a hemp field, about an hour south of the cities in Zumbrota. The owner tells WCCO he is using the attraction for education. Ted Galaty is the owner and operator of Hemp Maze Minnesota. The maze is located at Willow’s Keep Farm just south of Zumbrota on Highway 5. ‘Industrial hemp is usually grown for its food, its fiber or it’s grown for the medicinal side of it’, Galaty said. ‘Not to get people high’. A science major at St. Olaf, Galaty never thought he’d be a cannabis aficionado. The west coast native made a deal with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to create this one of a kind hemp maze.”

Stephen Groves writes for the AP: “South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order to restrict access to abortion medication and make it clear that medicine-induced abortions fall within state law requiring an in-person consultation with a physician. … South Dakota law already places that requirement on doctors, but the Republican governor’s order was made in anticipation that the Food and Drug Administration later this year will allow abortion medications to be dispensed through the mail or virtual pharmacies.”