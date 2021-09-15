Mohamed Noor third-degree murder conviction overturned

Possible implications for Derek Chauvin third-degree murder conviction. Fox 9 reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled to overturn the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the deadly 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. … During his trial Noor testified he feared an ambush when Damond walked up to the squad car and shot across his partner, killing the 40-year-old Australian woman. She had called earlier in the night to report a possible assault near her home in south Minneapolis. The jury acquitted Noor of second-degree murder, but found him guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to over 12 years in prison. … Noor’s attorneys challenged the third-degree murder statute, arguing it did not fit the crime, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld his conviction earlier this year. The state Supreme Court reversed that decision.”

Also in Supreme Court news… The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court will take up a case threatening to toss a proposal determining the future of Minneapolis policing from the November ballot. … The city of Minneapolis and Yes 4 Minneapolis on Wednesday morning asked the state’s high court to intervene, saying voters deserve the chance to weigh in on a key issue this fall — and that officials need clarity to avoid a repeat of the court battles that are threatening to postpone a vote on this central issue in the first municipal races since George Floyd’s killing. … Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea asked attorneys working on all sides of the debate to file ‘informal memoranda’ by 5 p.m. Wednesday.”

Some things are up to the skipper. The AP reports (via KARE): “A Minnesota judge has rejected a request by concerned parents to force a statewide mask mandate in all schools. … Judge Thomas Gilligan said the court was ‘gravely concerned’ about COVID-19 risks for children, but that the court lacks the legal authority to order Gov. Tim Walz to issue the directive that the parents sought.”

PSA. The Pioneer Press’ Christopher Magan reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health has launched a new smartphone application that allows residents to have a digital copy of their immunization records, including whether they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine. … The Docket app is available in both the Apple and Android app stores. With a users permission it connects with the Minnesota Immunization Information Connection allowing secure viewing and sharing of immunization records.”

In other news…

