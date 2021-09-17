One dead after intense storms hit Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday morning

How very sad. WCCO reports: “The storms that swept over Minnesota in the early morning hours brought powerful winds, with gusts of more than 60 mph. The gusts knocked over power lines and toppled trees, causing power outages and damage to yards, cars and houses. … In Mankato, a tree branch fell on a tent, fatally wounding a 4-year-old girl inside. She died at an area hospital shortly thereafter.”

Many more details in the linked article on the investigation leading to the arrest made in the quadruple homicide case out of Dunn County. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak reports: “A St. Paul man has now been charged with four counts of hiding a corpse after four people were found shot to death in an SUV left in a Wisconsin cornfield. … According to a complaint filed in Dunn County, Wisconsin, 56-year-old Darren L. Osborne has been charged in connection with the incident. Osbourne has also been identified with the last name ‘McWright.’ …Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says Osborne was arrested by St. Paul Police and was being held in Ramsey County Jail, awaiting extradition. … Bygd says more charges are expected as the investigation continues.”

You keep using that phrase … I do not think it means what you think it means. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Matthew Stolle reports: “As former head of Minnesota’s Republican Party, Jennifer Carnahan, weighs her options for her future, her husband, Congressman Jim Hagedorn, took to Facebook on Thursday to voice a full-throated defense of his wife. … Hagedorn said his wife fell victim to ‘cancel culture,’ a radical left tactic, engineered by a small clique devoted to her undoing. The result was ‘needless chaos within the party.’ … ‘As the dust begins to settle,’ he said, his wife will be vindicated and shown that the allegations against her were baseless.”

It’s happening! The Star Tribune’s Faiza Mahamud reports: “Minneapolis voters began casting early ballots Friday morning to decide historic questions on the future of the city, including issues surrounding policing, rent increase caps and who should run city hall. … Voting in the municipal races — the first since George Floyd’s murder by police last summer — began at the city’s polling center at 980 East Hennepin Ave., with a ballot that includes a highly debated question on whether officials should be allowed to replace the city’s Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. It is an issue drawing national scrutiny in the wake of racial reckoning that emerged in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing. … City Council candidate Elliott Payne was first in line to vote at the polling center Friday morning. He and a core group of volunteers for his campaign downed a few doughnuts before heading inside to mark their ballots.”

