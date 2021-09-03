St. Paul schools require vaccines for teachers and staff

Vaccines needed. KARE reports: “ The St. Paul Board of Education approved in unanimous vote Friday morning a requirement for all teachers and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. The measure makes the district among the first in the state to do so. … The requirement will go into effect on Oct. 15.”

Speaking of vaccines… The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “A review of 6.2 million vaccine recipients in Minnesota and seven other U.S. regions found no significantly elevated rates of conditions such as stroke or heart attack immediately following COVID-19 vaccination. … Bloomington-based HealthPartners participated in the national study, which looked for elevated rates of 23 potential side effects, including conditions such as Guillain-Barre syndrome or Bell’s palsy that are associated with other vaccines, and conditions such as myocarditis that have been found in rare COVID-19 vaccine recipients.”

A familiar face. Also in the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor reports: “The FBI is conducting a final background check on former U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger to return to the job he held from 2014 to 2017, according to multiple sources, who say this is typically the final step before the White House formally announces a nomination. … Such investigations, called special inquiries, typically carry a short deadline for agents to complete their work. But it is unclear when the White House would make any public announcement on the nomination.”

Keeping the polls safe. In a report for Pew Charitable Trusts’ Stateline, Matt Vasilogambros writes: “After more than a year of virtual meetings, Bill Ekblad showed up last week at eight southern Minnesota election offices to deliver a simple message to county election chiefs and information technology directors: You don’t need to face the massive cybersecurity threat alone. … A Navy veteran who served 26 years as a cybersecurity strategist, Ekblad is Minnesota’s first cyber navigator, charged with helping local election offices defend against the ongoing menace from foreign foes. … ‘Savvy adversaries are finding new ways to wreak havoc, and that could be leveraged in the election world,’ he said from the road. ‘Counties don’t have to face these challenges by themselves.’”

In other news…

Harsh: “Chatfield pair arrested following discovery of magic mushroom grow operation” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

Now available to stream: “Minnesota filmmaker makes a promising debut with taut thriller ‘Wild Indian’” [Star Tribune]

Can you guess which: “Minnesota Sports Mascots Are Trash (Except One)” [Racket]