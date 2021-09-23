State Patrol disputes employee claim of massive records purge

But their emails. KSTP’s Ryan Raiche reports: “The Minnesota State Patrol is pushing back against its own supervisor who recently testified that the vast majority of troopers engaged in a massive ‘purge’ of emails and text messages after last year’s riots. … In a motion filed late Wednesday, lawyers for the state said those serious allegations are based on ‘nothing more than the speculation of one witness.’ … That witness is the agency’s own employee, Maj. Joseph Dwyer, who was promoted earlier this summer.”

Shipping crunch hurting MN ag exports. MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “Agriculture exports are important to Minnesota. The U.S. Department of Agriculture ranks Minnesota fourth among states in farm exports, worth more than $6 billion in 2019. … Tobolt Seed in Moorhead is a relatively small exporter, sending about 500 shipping containers of specialty soybeans to Japan every year. … In the company’s warehouse, machines clean soybeans, removing the pods and any discolored beans to provide a high-quality, nongenetically modified crop desired by the food industry in Japan. … Earlier this year Tobolt Seed had to shut down for a couple of weeks when it could not get shipping containers and the warehouse was jammed with soybeans awaiting shipment.”

Getting a bad grade here. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson report: “At least 95 Pre-K-12 schools in Minnesota have reported COVID-19 outbreaks of five or more coronavirus infections in a two-week period, according to Thursday’s update from the state Department of Health. … The list of school outbreaks more than tripled from the 27 reported last week, and includes Edison High School in Minneapolis, which shifted to remote learning because of a rise in infections this week. While some schools experienced earlier outbreaks that have declined in recent days — and may no longer have ongoing coronavirus transmission — they are removed from the list only if they have reported no new infections for 28 days. ”

The Hutch-ymoon is over? At Sahan Journal, Joey Peters reports: “During his campaign for Hennepin County Sheriff three years ago, Dave Hutchinson promised he would change the way immigration enforcement actions happen inside the jail of the state’s largest county. … His predecessor, Rich Stanek, developed a reputation for working closely with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which drew sharp criticism from immigrant advocates. … Now, more than halfway into his four-year term, Hutchinson has touted success on following through with those changes. But a coalition of immigrant advocates faults Hutchinson for keeping his predecessor’s immigration enforcement policies largely the same during the first two-and-a-half years of his term. … In particular, critics have called out his office for sharing information with ICE on nearly 1,000 inmates during the first two years of Hutchinson’s term.”

Charges filed. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A felony case has been filed against the father of a man charged earlier with fatally shooting four people in St. Paul and leaving their bodies in a vehicle abandoned in a western Wisconsin farm field. … Darren L. Osborne, 56, of St. Paul was charged late Wednesday afternoon in Ramsey County District Court with aiding and abetting an offender after the fact in connection with the killings that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 12. … The criminal complaint alleges that Osborne and Suggs went in separate SUVs to the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County, then drove his son back after the Mercedes-Benz SUV and the bodies were abandoned on Sept. 12 in the cornfield roughly 60 miles east of St. Paul.”

