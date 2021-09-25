Up to 1 million Minnesotans expected to be eligible for Pfizer booster

Sara Kocher writes for the St. Cloud Times: “The state is well equipped to move forward with booster vaccinations for certain Pfizer vaccine recipients following recent federal authorization, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a booster of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for some people who completed the series at least six months ago. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized a recommendation for boosters as well. The state was distributing details on administering boosters to vaccine providers Friday, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a call with media.”

Related. In the Star Tribune, Glenn Howatt reports: “Minnesotans seeking Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots might get them quicker at pharmacies than at large health care systems, state health officials said Friday. Up to 1 million Minnesotans are expected to become eligible for the Pfizer booster once six months have passed since they received their second dose.”

KSTP-TV’s Josh Skluzacek reports: “Two people were shot — 1 fatally — Friday night in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. St. Paul Police spokesperson Natalie Davis said officers were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Westminster Street at around 7 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired. There, officers found a man unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a hallway of the building. Paramedics were called and pronounced him dead at the scene. A short time later, officers learned another man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital by a private party.”

Josh Verges writes in the Pioneer Press: “The St. Paul school board’s decision to remove police officers from its high schools last year has left a gap in security coverage for big football and basketball games. … But without that pipeline, and with the police department short on officers, police have been absent from district athletic fields this fall. The school district and police department now are working on an overtime contract that would bring officers back for select games.”

FOX 9’s Tom Lyden reports: “An association representing Minnesota police officers has filed a lawsuit against a Wright County man who was part of the private security detail for the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) claims Scott Yelle, owner of P1 Protection Services based in Rockford, violated a non-disclosure agreement when he was interviewed by the tabloid television show Inside Edition.”

Randy Furst writes in the Star Tribune: “The Hennepin County Library’s plan to ratchet up hours of operation this fall to pre-pandemic levels is drawing fire from library workers, who say there’s insufficient staff to handle work right now. The new hours, yet to be announced, are intended to meet expected demand from students returning to school and patrons seeking more evening hours as they resume normal routines, according to an internal staff memo. But many library workers — including the leaders of the two unions that represent them — worry they won’t be able to shoulder the additional responsibilities that come with more hours.”

Megan Ryan writes for the Star Tribune: “​​Justin Morneau remembered the first time he came to Minnesota at about 15 years old for a hockey tournament at the University of Minnesota. Back then, the Canadian’s dream was to play in the NHL. … But he attended a Twins game regardless, taking it all in from left field in the Metrodome. Little did he know that just seven or so years later, he’d be on the field in a Twins uniform. And fast-forward another 25 years, he’d be joining the team’s Hall of Fame. … The Twins will induct the former first baseman Saturday before their game against Toronto at Target Field.”